BAR Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

A struggling Barcelona go up against an inconsistent Valencia at the Camp Nou for tonight's LaLiga clash. The fixture will be played on Saturday, December 19 at 8:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction, BAR vs VAL Dream11 team and the probable BAR vs VAL playing 11.

BAR vs VAL live: BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Barcelona have made a rocky start to the 2020/21 season, but their opponents have been far more inconsistent. Valencia currently occupy the 13th place on the league table, having won just three of their 13 league matches this season while Koeman's Barcelona sit 5th on the table, six points behind leaders Atletico de Madrid who have played a game less. Based on current form, our BAR vs VAL match prediction is that although Barcelona are favourites to take all three points, Valencia will look to seize this game.

BAR vs VAL live: Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head

The two teams have played a total of 53 games against each other. Barcelona have won 26 matches while Valencia have won 12. 15 games have ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met, Valencia emerged winners courtesy of a brace from Maxi Gomez.

BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Probable BAR vs VAL playing 11

Barcelona probable 11 - Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Antoine Griezmann, Pedri, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite

Valencia probable 11 - Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo

BAR vs VAL live: Top picks for BAR vs VAL Dream11 team

BAR vs VAL live: Barcelona top picks

Lionel Messi

Martin Braithwaite

BAR vs VAL live: Valencia top picks

Manu Vallejo

Carlos Soler

BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction: BAR vs VAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders - Sergino Dest, Jose Gaya, Gabriel Paulista, Jordi Alba

Midfielders - Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong

Forwards - Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Manu Vallejo

Note: The above BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction, BAR vs VAL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs VAL Dream11 team and BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Barcelona Instagram