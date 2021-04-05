BAR Vs VLD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, LaLiga Match Preview

LaLiga's upcoming fixture will feature Barcelona hosting Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Monday, April 5. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, April 6 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the BAR vs VLD Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other key details of this LaLiga encounter.

BAR vs VLD live: BAR vs VLD preview

Barcelona arrive into this match on the back of an impressive 6-1 away victory over Real Sociedad. A brace each from Lionel Messi and Sergino Dest ensured that the Catalan giants secured all three points. Antonio Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele scored the other two goals. With five consecutive victories in LaLiga, Barcelona have reduced the gap to leaders Atletico Madrid to only four points with a game in hand.

On the other hand, Sergio Gonzalez's men have struggled for most of this LaLiga campaign but have found some form recently. Real Valladolid are unbeaten in their last four LaLiga games (1W 3D) and have climbed to sixteenth in the LaLiga standings, having been in the relegation places a few weeks earlier. With just 10 games remaining this season, Valladolid will hope to continue their recent form in hopes of playing in LaLiga next season as well.

However, absentees are likely to deter Sergio Gonzalez's side from putting out their best team against the LaLiga giants. Valladolid may miss as many as 12 players after a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad. Considering that Valladolid has a number of absentees, we expect Barcelona to thrash Valladolid.

Our BAR vs VLD match prediction is Barcelona 5-0 Real Valladolid.

BAR vs VLD playing 11 predictions

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet; Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

ðŸ“‹ SQUAD LIST

âš¡These are the players called up by Sergio for today's match ðŸ’ª#RealValladolid | #BarçaRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/0h8Udw1CcA — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) April 5, 2021

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip; Saidy Janko, Bruno Gonzalez, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Toni Villa; Kenan Kodro, Sergi Guardiola

BAR vs VLD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jordi Masip

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Olaza, Sergino Dest

Midfielders: Ousmane Dembele, Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Sergio Busquets

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

BAR vs VLD top picks

Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba

Real Valladolid: Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa

Note: The above BAR vs VLD Dream11 prediction, BAR vs VLD match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs VLD Dream11 team and BAR vs VLD playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.