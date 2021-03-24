BAR-W Vs MCI-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11,Women's Champions League Preview

Barcelona Women and Manchester City Women are set to take on each other as both teams prepare for their upcoming Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The first leg of this UEFA Champions League final eight clash is set to take place at the U-Power Stadium on March 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAR-W vs MCI-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

BAR-W vs MCI-W live: BAR-W vs MCI-W Dream11 match preview

Barcelona Women have been one of the best teams in world football right now as the Spanish side are at the top in the Primera Division Femenina. They are yet to draw or lose a single game in their respective league and have already scored a jaw-dropping 99 goals in just 20 matches. Pocketing 60/60 points so far, they been not only been lethal upfront but also defensively solid at the back conceding only three goals in 20 league games this season. The Catalunya side will head into the game after comfortably defeating Fortuna Hjorring Women in the Champions League round of 16 across both legs recording 4-0 and 5-0 wins respectively.

Just like their counterparts, Manchester City Women too have been at the top of their game as the English side has not lost a game since their last defeat in October 2020. Currently slotted second in Womens' Super League table, the visitors have recorded 13 wins from 17 games while drawing three matches and losing just one game in so far. They will be heading into the UEFA quarter-finals after cruising past Fiorentina Women in the Champions League round of 16 as the English outfit registered a comprehensive 3-0 win in the first leg and followed it up with a 5-0 trashing in the reverse fixture.

BAR-W vs MCI-W Dream11 Team: BAR-W vs MCI-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper - S. Panos

Defenders – S. Houghton, A. Pereria, G. Bonner, M. Torrejon

Midfielders -V. Losada, S. Mewis, M. Caldentey

Strikers -C. Kelly, J. Hermoso, E. White

BAR-W vs MCI-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - J. Hermoso or C. Kelly

Vice-Captain - E. White or M. Caldentey

BAR-W vs MCI-W Match Prediction

Both the teams are at the pinnacle of world football and have been playing their best game since the start of the season. The UEFA Champions League quarter-final promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict FC Barcelona Women to edge out a narrow win and walk into the second leg with a healthy advantage.

Prediction- Barcelona Women 2-1 Manchester City Women

Note: The above BAR-W vs MCI-W Dream11 prediction, BAR-W vs MCI-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR-W vs MCI-W Dream11 Team and BAR-W vs MCI-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.