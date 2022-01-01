Barca Defender Alves Optimistic About Reunion With Messi At Camp Nou; 'hope He Returns'

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves who recently rejoined Barcelona asserted that he hasn’t given up hopes of playing alongside Lionel Messi once again in Barcelona colours. Earlier on August 5, Lionel Messi bid adieu to Barcelona, thereby ending his association with the club that spanned out over two decades.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the 34-year-old made a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi and Alves played for Barcelona for several years and helped the team garner numerous laurels. The 38-year-old Alves stated that he still hopes for Messi’s return to Camp Nou.

"I hope Messi returns to Barça and we will play together again. Messi's departure was difficult, the club had problems and it was difficult to retain him. He was against his departure because he is a living legend of Barça. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we wanted, but I hope that one day he will come back and we can play together again," Alves was quoted as saying by Al Kaas channel.

Alves honed his skills at Barcelona for as many as eight years prior to moving to Juventus in 2016. Thereafter, he stayed for a while at Sau Paulo and Paris Saint-Germain. Back in November, Alves again returned to Barcelona and now wishes for Messi to do the same as well.

Earlier, Messi also lauded Alves and showed his admiration and respect for the footballer. He also congratulated Alves for winning the gold medal with Brazil in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I want to continue competing, fighting for titles and adding titles to my career. By the way, I congratulate Dani Alves who won the Olympic medal (in the final in Tokyo where Brazil defeated Spain 2-1), but I am very close to him and I am going to fight to reach him. And pass it if possible," Messi said.

After Messi’s departure, Barcelona has found it hard to find their feet. The team is fighting to cement their spot in the top four in the current edition of the LaLiga. Even as Real Madrid are sitting pretty on top of the points table, Barcelona, on the other hand, are placed seventh.

Image: AP