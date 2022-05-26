Barca President Blasts Mbappe Over Madrid Snub: 'Players End Up Being Prisoners Of Money'

Barcelona President Joan Laporta recently shared his thoughts on the Real Madrid snub by French superstar Kylian Mbappe during a recent conversation with Catalan daily L’Esportiu. The 23-year-old footballer was linked with a potential transfer to the La Liga 2021-22 winners Madrid during the summer transfer window this year. Although reports claimed that Mbappe joining Madrid was almost a done deal, the player opted to remain with the Ligue 1 winners PSG for another three years.

As per The Sun, Mbappe's contract extension till 2024 will be worth around USD 898 million and half of the amount with be coming from the USD 444 million signing fee. Meanwhile, responding to the French striker’s decision to reject the offer from Barcelona’s arch-nemesis Real Madrid on Wednesday, Laporta stated the big money PSG deal has distorted the market and mentioned that it is against “the principles of the European Union”. As reported by Fox Sports, Laporta also mentioned that “players end up being prisoners of money” due to such lavish deals.

The Barca president referred to PSG’s Qatari ownership in his statement and said, “That’s what happens when a club has a state behind it. It leads you to reflect on the sustainability of football in Europe”. However, the 59-year-old further explained how Mbappe staying in France was good news for the Catalan side. “A direct rival hasn’t been strengthened and for us that’s preferable as they can’t trouble us even more on the pitch. But there’s the issue of thinking about the game’s sustainability,” he said.

Joan Laporta speaks about the possibility of Neymar returning to Barcelona

On being questioned about the possibility of PSG opening the doors for Neymar Jr.’s return to Barcelona, Laporta said the club has virtually turned their players into slaves. “He still has four or five years on his contract. Players who’ve joined clubs like PSG have virtually made themselves slaves. For money,” he added.

Mbappe had a fantastic 2021-22 season with PSG, as he emerged as the league’s top performer with 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 matches across competitions. Out of the 39, Mbappe scored 28 goals and 19 assists in 35 Ligue 1 games, and helped the team win the tournament. Mbappe also contributed with six goals and six assists in eight UEFA Champions League matches.

(Image: @psg/Instagram/AP)