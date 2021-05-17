Barcelona 99% Sure Of Sacking Ronald Koeman With Xavi To Replace Him, Unless This Happens

Barcelona's hopes of clinching a 27th LaLiga title came to an end after Ronald Koeman's men suffered a humiliating home defeat to Celta Vigo. Pressure has been mounting on Koeman due to such disappointing results and the question now is will Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman? Reports suggest that club legend Xavi Hernandez will most likely replace Koeman but Barcelona are yet to provide any update on the same.

LaLiga title race: Barcelona set to suffer worst league finish since 2008 after losing to Celta Vigo

Barcelona suffered their seventh defeat of the season to Celta Vigo despite taking the lead in the 28th minute. Sergio Busquets picked out Lionel Messi's run between two defenders with a beautiful cross, which the Argentine met to head the ball in the back of the net. Despite dominating most of the game, their incapability of finishing their chances meant that the visitors were always in the game.

Ten minutes later Celta Vigo equalised with their first shot of the game. Santi Mina levelled the scores for the visitors as he wrongfooted Marc-André ter Stegen and drilled the ball into the back of the net. Since Barcelona were unable to finish their chances, frustrations began to mount within the team.

The Blaugrana were down to 10 men in the 83rd minute as Clement Lenglet was shown a second yellow card for his clumsy challenge on Mina. Six minutes later, Celta Vigo caught Barcelona on the break again as Mina scored another goal. As a result of this defeat, Barcelona will finish outside the top two for the first time since 2008. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid lead Real Madrid by two points on the LaLiga table heading into the final day of the season.

Will Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman? Dutch boss to stay until and unless club finds potential replacement

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou against Celta Vigo have increased the doubts surrounding Ronald Koeman's future. However, the Dutch manager, who led Barcelona to Copa del Rey success earlier this season, still has one year left on his contract. According to sources, the Dutch boss will finish his term if none of the alternatives manage to convince Barcelona. Moreover, with the club's gross debt standing at a staggering €1.2 billion, Joan Laporta will also need to consider the financial consequences of firing Ronald Koeman with time still remaining on his contract.

Barcelona have opened talks with club great Xavi Hernández over replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach. (Source: ARA Esports) pic.twitter.com/ACWxqvoMkw — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2021

Xavi Hernandez, the current coach of Qatari outfit Al-Sadd, is deemed to be the most logical option to replace Ronald Koeman according to sources. Meanwhile, a source close to Xavi told ESPN that he was in no rush to take on the job at Camp Nou until he receives favourable conditions. The Barcelona legend enjoyed close relations with Victor Font, who came second in the election to Laporta, and under Font, it seemed inevitable that he would be considered as a potential replacement. However, it remains to be seen whether Ronald Koeman will be sacked by Barcelona in the first place.