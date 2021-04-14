Barcelona Accused Of Photoshopping Coutinho Into team Photo, Fans Mock LaLiga Giants

Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona in January 2018 has not worked out the way he would have hoped. The Brazilian, who left Liverpool for a whopping £142 million, has seen his career on the decline for quite some time now, with the 28-year-old missing the majority of the 2020/21 season through injury. Coutinho is unlikely to play again for Barcelona this campaign and reports have suggested that the playmaker is expected to be offloaded by the Catalans in the summer.

However, judging by the team's official picture, which was posted on their official social media accounts on Tuesday, it seems Coutinho has already left the Catalan capital. The former Liverpool star was pictured on the right, next to Martin Braithwaite and above Sergino Dest. Though, unlike his teammates, the Brazilian appeared to have been photoshopped.

Did Barcelona photoshop Coutinho in Barcelona team photo?

Although it hasn't been confirmed that Coutinho was photoshopped into the Barcelona team photo, several fans believe that the Brazilian was not present at all during the photo shoot. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter were quick to point why they felt Coutinho was digitally edited into the frame. One wrote, "Just have a look at Konrad's legs next to Coutinho. Same height of the socks and the Nike symbol is positioned the same, same boots, nice edit."

Coutinho wearing socks the same way as Konrad ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ do a better photoshop next time pic.twitter.com/DZcjCIXWlB — Risk (@rrriiissskk) April 13, 2021

A second wrote, "Philippe Coutinho now is currently in Brazil, I think. He's not even in Barcelona. How did they manage to get him included in the photo?" A third added, "Poor Phil, I actually have tears in my eyes from laughing. Barcelona literally photoshopped him in their team photo." A fourth commented, "Barcelona photoshopping Coutinho on the team photo is next-level fun"

What next for Coutinho? Barcelona winger to return to PL?

This season, Coutinho has been restricted to just 14 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, scoring thrice and grabbing two assists along the way. However, last year, Coutinho was linked with a return to the Premier League. Reports from The Mirror suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham were keen on signing the Brazilian if he leaves the Camp Nou in the summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico at the weekend. The defeat left Ronald Koeman's side third on the LaLiga table, only two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Blaugrana will now face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

