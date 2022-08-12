Barcelona Activates 4th Economic Lever In Final Attempt To Register New Signings

FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed that it has activated its fourth economic lever ahead of the start of the new season to meet La Liga's financial rules. According to an official statement, the Spanish giants have sold a 24.5% stake of their Barca Studios production hub to Orpheus Media for 100 million euros. This comes just a month after the club sold an initial 25% stake of Barca Studios to Socios.com for the same amount.

Barcelona has been selling its assets to meet La Liga's financial rules so that they can play their latest signings in the opening game of the new season. Among those who the Catalan side wants to field from the first game onwards is Robert Lewandowski, the former Bayern Munich striker. Last month, Barcelona sold 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years for nearly 670 million euros.

Barcelona statement on sale of stake

"FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Orpheus Media, managed by Mr.Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for 100 million euros. The agreement complements the one signed on 29 July with Socios.com and will help to accelerate the growth of the club's digital, NFT, and Web.3 strategy," Barcelona said in the statement.

"The sale was conducted under authorization of the General Assembly of FC Barcelona Members last October 23. With this investment the strategic partners in Barça Studios show confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sport," the statement added.

Barcelona has not registered its new signings with the Spanish league as of yet. Club president Joan Laporta expressed confidence in getting new players registered before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The latest measure has been taken to generate funds for the club as the side has been struggling to recover its financial health for the past several years. According to reports, Barcelona has a total debt of around 1.3 billion euros. The pathetic nature of Barcelona's finances is said to have been caused by former club president Josep Bartomeu, who was known for giving huge salaries and transfer fees to players.