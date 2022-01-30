Barcelona Agrees On Loan Move With Arsenal's Aubameyang If One Condition Is Met: Report

Barcelona have reportedly agreed on terms with former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a loan deal until the end of this season after the Gabonese striker had a fallout with coach Mikel Arteta. The Catalan giants have been looking to bolster their striking options after having found it difficult to score goals in recent weeks.

Previously, it was reported that Xavi's side was also linked with a move to sign Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. While Barcelona and Aubameyang have reportedly agreed on terms, the signing of the 32-year old does require the La Liga giants to get rid of Ousmane Dembele before the January window closes to reduce their wage bill.

According to Spanish reports, Barcelona have agreed on a loan transfer for former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the deal requires Ousmane Dembele to leave the club. The Frenchman has only six months remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp and has declined to sign a new deal, with reports also claiming that he has accused the club of blackmailing him into signing a new contract.

As for Aubameyang, he has failed to feature in the Arsenal side ever since he had a falling out with coach Mikel Arteta over a disciplinary breach. As a result, the Spanish manager is keen on getting the Gabonese striker off their books, who reportedly gets a staggering £350,000 per week in wages. The 32-year forward has had an outstanding career, having scored 233 goals in just 376 games over the last 10 seasons for Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal. Considering his skill and historical record, he would be an asset at any club he moves to.

Barcelona are currently fifth in La Liga standings

Following a 1-0 win over Alaves, Barcelona have moved up to fifth place in the La Liga standings with 35 points after 21 games, just one point of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, El Clasico rivals Real Madrid continue to lead the table with 50 points after 22 games, four points clear of second-placed Sevilla.