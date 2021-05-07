Barcelona And Lionel Messi Loved By Man City Boss Pep Guardiola According To Guardiola Sr

Pep Guardiola's father, Valenti Guardiola has made a shocking revelation in regards to his son's plans about signing FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the upcoming transfer window. With Messi contract renewal due in the summer, the Argentine is vastly rumoured to leave FC Barcelona on a free transfer with Manchester City touted as a favourable choice for the attacker.

Lionel Messi to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Man City?

Pep Guardiola has been a massive admirer of Lionel Messi and has been very vocal on his affection for the Argentine attacker. With Lionel Messi rumoured to leave FC Barcelona, reports of the Spanish tactician's reunion with Messi began to float around. Manchester City are also expected to show massive interest in acquiring Lionel Messi's services and also boast the financial strength needed to afford Messi's contract.

The Premier League outfit has been playing some great football and is often seen sharing the ambition of winning trophies and competing at the highest level on a regular basis, something Lionel Messi felt had been missing at FC Barcelona. however, Pep Guardiola had recently come out and shared his opinion on how Lionel Messi should end his career at FC Barcelona and stay in Spain till he hung up his boots.

Pep Guardiola's father addresses Lionel Messi rumours

During a recent interview, Pep Guardiola's father spoke on the possibility of a reunion for the Spanish tactician and Lionel Messi. However, he mentioned how the Manchester City manager might not make any move for Messi if it could "hurt" FC Barcelona. Speaking with Emiliano Nunia, Valenti Guardiola was quoted saying how there are very few players like Messi and that Pep wouldn't dislike having him at Manchester City.

However, he went on to add how his son always believes in Messi being the best and went on to add that Josep will never want to hurt FC Barcelona by signing their player. Valenti Guardiola also shared how he has been a lifelong Barcelona supporter and has always wanted them to win. He also added that despite being a Barcelona fan, he prioritises his son first and will want Pep to win over the Blaugrana outfit if the two teams ever meet.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

With Messi rumours surrounding Messi's departure, the Catalunya outfit will look to remain focused on the task at hand as they continue to be involved in the three-pronged race for the LaLiga title. FC Barcelona are set to lock horns against league leaders Atletico Madrid in the upcoming domestic league clash. Both the teams are separated by just two points with Real Madrid also in the mix for the league title. Heading into the game after recording a 3-2 win over Valencia in their latest outing, Lionel Messi and co. will fancy their chances against Diego Simeone's men as they look to pick up another piece of silverware this season.