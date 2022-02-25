Barcelona & Napoli Display 'stop War' Banner In Strong Message Against Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Russia launched the attack through the land, air, and sea, destroying more than 70 targets across major Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Odessa, and Kyiv. Ukraine said 137 civilians, including 10 Army officers have been killed so far in the military operations, while hundreds remain injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country and has urged his people to pick up arms against the invading troops. The situation is still under development in Ukraine.

Football world unites with Ukraine, urges to 'stop war'

Meanwhile, the world of football has united with Ukraine after Russia's invasion on Thursday. During the match between Barcelona and Napoli, players from both sides agreed to hold up a banner saying 'Stop War'. The players held up the banner ahead of their Europa League play-off at Camp Nou. In another incident, Ukrainian player Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed an undershirt saying 'No War in Ukraine' after scoring a goal for Atalanta during their 3-0 win over Olympiacos.

Aturem la guerra | Fermiamo la guerra#StopWar pic.twitter.com/4iBPIbAWyB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2022

Supporters of Croatian football club Dinamo Zagreb also held up a poster saying 'Support to the people of Ukraine' during their Europa League match against Sevilla. Fans of Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt also displayed solidarity with Ukraine by holding the national flag of the country during their Europa League match against Celtic. The football associations of three countries have already issued a joint statement demanding that the World Cup qualifier matches move out of Russia.

Dinamo Zagreb supporters hold up a sign saying "Support To The People Of Ukraine" during their Europa League match against Sevilla pic.twitter.com/eEOTebvd2L — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 24, 2022

Russia is slated to host the 2022 World Cup qualifier matches later next month. Moscow is also scheduled to host the 2022 Champions League final in May. Several countries have already requested the UEFA to strip Russia's hosting rights. Amongst those who have opposed Russia as the venue of the Champions League final is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the Republic TV crew in Ukraine, terror has gripped the Ukrainian people, who are desperately seeking to flee the conflict zone since early morning on Thursday. Thousands of cars piled up on roadways, and traffic in major Ukrainian cities came to a halt. Gas stations in the country were full of vehicles, lined up to get their tanks filled before the fuel crisis started.

(Image: FCBarcelona/Twitter)