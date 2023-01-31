Barcelona Are Winter Champions: 10 Things We Learned This Week In LaLiga Santander

There were several interesting storylines in LaLiga Santander this past week, at the top end and at the bottom end of the table. Here comes a look at all those developments, as well as the latest news from the January transfer market.

FC Barcelona are 2022/23 winter champions

LaLiga Santander leaders FC Barcelona ground out a narrow 1-0 victory away at Catalan neighbours Girona FC this weekend, with Pedri keeping up his fine scoring form by turning in the only goal of the game. That victory means that Xavi's side are winter champions, the term for the team that sits top at the halfway mark. Even though FC Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid don't play their 19th fixture until this coming midweek,Barça already know they'll be winter champions.

Real Sociedad could join the title fight

It had been assumed for several weeks that this would be a two-way shootout for the title, between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. But, Real Sociedad shouldn’t be counted out either. The Basque side went to the Bernabéu on Sunday night and earned a 0-0 draw, despite missing nine players through injury. That means they’re still just three points behind Real Madrid, even ifLos Blancos have a game in hand for now.

Every team should be wary of visiting the Power Horse Stadium

UD Almería earned yet another home victory on Friday night, defeating RCD Espanyol 3-1 at the Power Horse Stadium. As such, the newly promoted side have taken 19 points from 10 games there so far this league campaign, with only FC Barcelona having collected more home points so far.

Sevilla FC could soon return to the top half

It has been a difficult first half of the 2022/23 season for Sevilla FC and they found themselves in the relegation zone just a couple of weeks ago. However, back-to-back home wins against Cádiz CF and Elche CF have seen them climb up the standings, up to 13th place. This weekend's commanding 3-0 win over Elche CF was impressive and showed that, with a bit of momentum, Los Nervionenses could even return to the top half of the table before long.

A goalscoring debut for Canada international Cyle Larin

Real Valladolid made an exciting signing this past week, bringing in 27-year-old striker Cyle Larin on loan from Club Brugge. He is the all-time top scorer for the Canadian national team, and played in all three of their matches at the 2022 World Cup, and he enjoyed a goalscoring LaLiga Santander debut, coming off the bench to net the winner in Real Valladolid's 1-0 victory over Valencia CF.

Roger Martí will be in the relegation battle, but with Cádiz CF

Roger Martí has been on the move this week, with the forward leaving Elche CF to join Cádiz CF. In other words, he has swapped one relegation-threatened side for another. The transfer is a huge boost to Cádiz CF, who are playing well in general but who need more goals.

Girona FC make another acquisition from New York City FC

Following the success that striker Taty Castellanos has enjoyed since moving from New York City FC to Girona FC in the summer, the Catalan club have now signed another player from the MLS side, in this case centre-back Alexander Callens. The 30-year-old brings plenty of experience, having earned 35 caps with Peru.

Atlético de Madrid reward Barrios with a senior contract

There is excitement at Atlético de Madrid right now over the emergence of 19-year-old midfielder Pablo Barrios, who has come through the youth academy and who is earning regular minutes under Diego Simeone. The club have rewarded the teenager for his progress by giving him a contract extension until 2028 and a senior shirt number, of No.24.

Marcos Alonso renews for another year at FC Barcelona

When Marcos Alonso signed with FC Barcelona in the summer, he did so on a one-year contract. But, the defender has already impressed enough forBarça to extend his deal one more year until the summer of 2024. His versatility has been very useful for Xavi and Alonso will be available to the coach for some time yet.

One of FC Barcelona, CA Osasuna, Athletic Club or Real Madrid will win the Copa del Rey

The 2022/23 Copa del Rey semi-finals are set, with FC Barcelona, CA Osasuna, Athletic Club and Real Madrid all booking their place in the final four with their quarter-final victories over this past week. The draw for the two-legged semi-finals will be held this Monday.