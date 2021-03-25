Barcelona Beat Real Madrid, Bayern Munich To Be Named 'Best Club Of The Decade'

On Tuesday, FC Barcelona were named as the best club of the decade (2011-2020) by statistical body IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics). The Catalan giants were chosen ahead of their fierce rivals Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for the honour. However, netizens were quick to react to the news, with some being puzzled as to how Real Madrid's four UCL trophies in the past decade didn't see them win the award.

Barcelona crowned as IFFHS best club ahead of rivals Real Madrid, German giants Bayern Munich

Earlier on Tuesday, IFFHS released a statement confirming that Barcelona were named as the best club in the world for the past decade (2011-2020). However, it was also revealed that it was the second time that the club had received the honours after being named as the best club for the first decade of the millennium (2001-2010). "Barcelona won the CLUB WORLD RANKINGS of the First Decade (2001-2010) and also of the second Decade (2011-2020)," read a statement from IFFHS.

By year, Barcelona were voted as the best club in 2011, 2012 and 2015, Real Madrid in 2015 and 2017, and Bayern Munich in 2013 and 2020. The Catalan heavyweights topped the list with 2,877 points, while rivals Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ranked 2nd and 3rd with 2,782 and 2,594 points, respectively. The ranking is decided by rating victories and draws from each competition.

During the second decade of the millennium, Barcelona won a total of 22 trophies. Their honours included six league titles, five Copa del Rey titles, two Champions Leagues titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and five Spanish Super Cups. Ligue 1 giants PSG came in fourth place while Atletico Madrid grabbed the fifth spot on the list. Juventus, who haven't won the UCL since 1996, finished sixth, while Chelsea and Man City were tied for the seventh spot. Manchester United finished 9th while Arsenal made up the top 10.

ðŸ¥‡| FC Barcelona has been voted the best club of the decade (2011-2020) by the International Federation of Football Historians and Statistics (IFFHS).



• Real Madrid came second and Bayern Munich third. pic.twitter.com/SjHR38LbDN — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 24, 2021

However, some Real Madrid fans on social media were left puzzled as to how their team's four UCL trophies during the decade didn't earn them the honour. On Twitter, one wrote, "Can't believe they've given it to Barcelona when Real Madrid literally dominated Europe for the majority of the decade". Another added, "Literally, UEFAlona at its best. Madrid won Champions League four times, three times in a row and Barcelona, who haven't won the UCL since 2015 are the best team of the decade. LOL."

Image Credits - FIFA.COM