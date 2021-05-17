Barcelona Become First Club In History To Win Both Men's And Women's Champions League

Barcelona Femeni thrashed Chelsea 4-0 on Sunday to become the Women's Champions League winners for the first time. This victory also meant that Barcelona became the first club in history to win both the men's and the women's Champions League. Here are the Barcelona women vs Chelsea women highlights.

Barcelona Femeni thrash Chelsea 4-0 to become first club in history to win both men's and women's Champions League

Barcelona women blew the Chelsea women side away as they scored four goals in the first 36 minutes in Gothenburg. Lluís Cortés's side got off to a fantastic start with Lieke Martens hitting the crossbar inside the first 30 seconds of the game. Barcelona eventually went ahead seconds later after an attempted clearance hit Melanie Leupolz and went in for an own goal.

Bon dia CULERS 💙❤️



😄 No va ser un somni. SOm CAMPIONES D'EUROPA! ¡Vaya noche! Spectacular!



😉 @stanleytools pic.twitter.com/9gdqKNeRkI — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 17, 2021

Leupolz was penalised again soon after as she committed a foul on Jennifer Hermoso inside the penalty area. Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas fired home from the penalty spot to double Barcelona's lead inside 12 minutes. Chelsea's woes continued as seven minutes later Martens, Hermoso and Putellas combined to tee up Aitana Bonmati to fire home a fantastic third goal. Barcelona then added a brilliant fourth before the break with Martens nutmegging Millie Bright to set up Caroline Graham Hansen to tap home.

With four goals in the first half itself, a comeback for the Blues was out of sight as Barcelona became the first club to clinch both the men's and women's Champions League titles. Meanwhile, Emma Hayes' side were unable to become only the second English side in history, after Arsenal in 2007, to complete the quadruple. The Chelsea women team had won the Women's Super League and League Cup earlier in the season.

It was redemption for Barcelona women, who were on the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the 2019 Women's Champions League final. The 4-0 win over Chelsea women meant that Barcelona had also inflicted the biggest winning margin in the history of a Women's Champions League final. The Spanish side's triumph also brought an end to Lyon's spectacular run of five Champions League titles in a row.

Men's Champions League final date

Meanwhile, the men's Champions League final is an all English final with Chelsea taking on Manchester City at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. The Champions League final date is Saturday, May 29. The game will begin at 8:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30).