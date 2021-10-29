Barcelona Begin Paperwork To Appoint Xavi Hernández As New Manager: Reports

It has been reportedly learned that former FC Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernández is all set to be appointed as the Spanish club's new manager. If things go according to the plan, Xavi Hernández will be succeeding Ronald Koeman who was sacked by Barca owing to poor results. Barcelona decided to part ways with Koeman 14 months after his appointment as the team's head coach.

Xavi Hernandes to be the next Barcelona manager: Reports

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 26-time La Liga winners are already preparing 'paperworks' and 'contracts' to appoint Xavi Hernández as the new manager once deal-termination process with Al Sadd will be completed. Furthermore, the report also stated that once the appointment of the new manager is fixed, the board will then shift its focus towards offering new contracts to French forward Ousmane Dembélé, Spanish midfielder Gavi and Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araújo (all active Barcelona players) respectively.

Barcelona are already preparing paperworks and contracts to appoint Xavi Hernández as new manager once deal-termination process with Al Sadd will be completed. 📑🤝 #FCB #FCBlive



After manager issue resolved, board focus will be on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts. #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2021

Xavi Hernández is currently the manager of the Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.

Xavi Hernández records

As Xavi Hernandez is reportedly set to return back to Camp Nou, here's all you need to know about his records as a player with Barcelona and as a team manager with Al Sadd.

After coming up through Barcelona’s junior academy, Xavi made 767 appearances for Barcelona, before moving to Al Sadd where he finished his career as a player. However, he stepped up to become the manager of the club in July 2019 and found success in the new role. Since 2019, Al Sadd has played a total of 89 matches under the mentorship of Xavi, out of which they have won 61 matches. Whereas, the Qatari club have faced defeats in 16 matches, and the rest 12 have ended in draws.

Adding to the endeavours achieved by Xavi as the manager of Al-Sadd, the club has picked up as many as seven different titles under Xavi. The team first won the Qatari Super Cup during the 2018-19 season, before earning the Qatari Stars Cup title, Qatari Cup title, and the Qatari League Cup title in the 2019-20 season. In the 2020-21 season, the team went on to pick their second Qatari cup and Qatari League Cup, which takes the total tally of cups under Xavi to a staggering no. of seven titles in just 2.33 years.

In the 2021-22 season, Al-Sadd has played seven matches under Xavi in the Qatar Stars League and has won all their matches. Xavi has a staggering average of 2.19 points per match for the club. His current contract as the manager of Al-Sadd expires on June 30, 2023, which may come to an end much before, looking at the current scenario with Barcelona.