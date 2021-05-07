Barcelona Begin Talks With Man City Legend Sergio Aguero Over Summer Transfer

Sergio Aguero, who is Manchester City's record goalscorer with 258 goals in 387 appearances in all competitions, will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in the summer. Prior to his move to England in 2011, the Argentine striker spent five years in LaLiga playing for Atletico Madrid. As per reports, the Man City striker could be back in Spain as Barcelona have begun talks for a Sergio Aguero transfer.

Man City transfer news: Sergio Aguero transfer due to striker having fallen down the pecking order

Although Sergio Aguero is targeting a treble in his final season with Manchester City, he has had little to do with the club's recent successes. The club is on the verge of adding a Premier League title to the Carabao Cup, and could also win the UEFA Champions League if they beat Chelsea in the final on May 29. During this spectacular run, Aguero has made only 17 appearances and has scored just four goals. With the Man City legend having fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have decided to part ways with the Argentine in the summer.

Barcelona chiefs hold talks for Sergio Aguero transfer

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona chiefs have been in discussion with representatives of the Man City legend over a move that could see the 32-year old link up with international teammate Lionel Messi. With Messi's situation at the Nou Camp uncertain as well, a Sergio Aguero transfer could convince him to stay at Barcelona. The Catalan club are understood to be the frontrunners to land the Argentine's signature, even though Chelsea are also interested in the striker should Aguero decide to remain in the Premier League.

Moreover, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Aguero is 'crazy' to play for Barcelona, who see him as a more affordable alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Dortmund are believed to demand a fee in the region of £129million (€150m) for Haaland, something that Barcelona cannot afford to pay. Barcelona have prioritised the signing of a top striker ever since the departure of Luis Suarez in the summer.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid time and LaLiga table update

While Barcelona will continue to hold talks for a Sergio Aguero transfer, they have unfinished business to take care of this weekend as they take on Atletico Madrid. With just four matches remaining in the season, Barcelona and Atletico are separated by just two points on the LaLiga table. The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid time is Saturday, May 8 at 7:45 PM IST (4:15 PM local time).