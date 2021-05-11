Barcelona Boss Koeman Doesn't Want Aguero At Club, Prefers Dutch Forward Memphis Depay

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman does not seem to be a happy man with Sergio Aguero transfer news linking the Argentine with a move to the Catalan outfit. According to various reports, the former Netherlands head coach is not a big fan of the Manchester City star and would rather sign Lyon's Memphis Depay in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sergio Aguero is among the best strikers with the 32-year-old having a knack of being in the right position and converting half-chances into goals. The Argentine has been one of the best no. 9s in recent time and is now set to leave Manchester City after a decade-long stint with the outfit. Sergio Aguero transfer news has been flooded the media in recent times with the 32-year-old attacker being linked with FC Barcelona.

The Catalan side are favourites to sign Sergio Aguero and reunite the Argentine star with fellow teammate and dear friend Lionel Messi. However, reports claim that Koeman is not a major fan of the 32-year-old striker and would rather prefer to sign Memphis Depay.

Memphis Depay transfer news: FC Barcelona linked with Lyon star

Ronald Koeman managed the Dutch national team for over two years from February 2018 - August 2020 before taking charge at FC Barcelona. During his time as the Holland head coach, Koeman worked with Memphis Depay and has not shied away from praising the Lyon star in the media. The 58-year-old FC Barcelona head coach has been looking forward to a reunite with him and asked the club to consider signing the winger.

Depay was reportedly set to sign with the Camp Nou outfit last summer but the transfer fell through as Barcelona struggled to finance the deal. However, the Dutchman seems to be destined for a move to Spain with the 27-year-old reportedly rejecting contract extensions by Lyon and seemingly determined to reunite with Ronald Koeman.

The FC Barcelona head coach is inclined towards signing Depay, who he has coached preciously over Sergio Aguero, who has not been at his best in the last year. However, it appears that La Blaugrana are focused on signing Aguero over Depay with both players set to become free agents in the summer.

With the summer transfer window opening up soon, it would be interesting to see how FC Barcelona approach their transfers. There are a lot of rumoured departures as the club looks to generate revenue in order to cancel out the heavy debt while eyeing star players in an attempt towards regaining European glory.