Barcelona Boss Koeman Teams Up With Manchester City Boss Pep Against UEFA Over THIS Issue

Last week has been a roller coaster ride for Europe's top clubs with the proposal of launching a European Super League. Fans and pundits severely criticised the proposal leading to clubs like Manchester City pulling out of the breakaway league. While Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke against the Super League, he also criticised UEFA on the subject, and it seems that Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is in agreement with him.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticises UEFA

While UEFA and domestic football associations severely criticised the Super League proposal, Pep Guardiola hit back at UEFA saying they are no different and that they too look after their own interests. Guardiola said, "UEFA decides his business - they were not thinking about Bayern Munich and unfortunately Lewy was injured in Poland-Andorra and could not play in the quarter-final when he was 10 months fighting and playing every single game. The responsibility is Bayern Munich? No, it is UEFA. But when we talk about that, they don’t listen - like the Premier League here, everyone looks for himself and that is the point."

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman echoes Pep Guardiola's view

During Ronald Koeman's press conference, the Barcelona boss agreed with Pep about UEFA not taking any consideration from the coaches. "I agree with what Pep said about the number of games. Everyone talks about the Super League, the Champions League, but UEFA ignores it. You have to listen to the players and coaches. The most important thing for them is the money, and I think it's the players," said Koeman.

ðŸš¨ Koeman: "I agree with what Pep said about the number of games. Everyone talks about the Super League, the Champions League, but UEFA ignores it. You have to listen to the players and coaches. The most important thing for them is the money, and I think it's the players” #FCB — Reshad Rahman âœ† (@HagridFCB) April 21, 2021

Manchester City pull out of European Super League; Barcelona yet to make decision

Due to the severe backlash received by the Super League clubs over the past week, all Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan pulled out of the breakaway league. However, as per sources, Barcelona are yet to make a final decision over joining the new competition. Ronald Koeman was left to answer the questions on Wednesday, but the Barcelona boss was reluctant to give an opinion on the plans.

Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 20, 2021

However, Koeman did agree with the tweet put out by his defender Pique. Pique had written, "Football belongs to the fans. Today more than ever." Commenting upon Pique's tweet, the Dutch boss said, "I spoke with the president [on Tuesday] and he explained the club's position. But a lot has changed since then. It's best not to say much now, no one knows what will happen. What I want most is the best for this club but I am in agreement with Pique's tweet."