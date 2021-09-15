Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman And Gerard Pique React To Dejecting Loss As Bayern Run Riot

Barcelona's envisioned nightmares about facing Bayern Munich once again in the UEFA Champions League have turned into reality as they were thrashed 3-0 at home. Thomas Muller opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 34th minute before Robert Lewandowski added a brace in the second half to round up an excellent performance. The last time the two sides met was in the 2019 UCL quarter-finals when the Catalan giants lost 8-2 to the Bundesliga giants over two legs.

After another demoralizing defeat, both Ronald Koeman and Gerard Pique admitted that Barcelona were no match for the Bundesliga giants due to several inexperienced players playing in their team. Since this was one of the few games where Barcelona registered no shots on target, it highlighted their difficulties to create chances. As things stand in the Group E standings, Bayern are on top consequently of their comprehensive win, while Barcelona occupy the last spot.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman responds to demoralizing loss

While speaking at his post-match interview, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman said that it was 'very difficult' for him to accept a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich. However, he defended his players completely, stating that there was a significant difference in quality because of the experience in the two sides. While speaking to the media, he said "It is very difficult to accept it, but we have to wait for things to improve and players to recover from their injuries." Barcelona are currently without the likes of Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembélé and Ansu Fati due to injuries.

In order to explain the performance, Koeman then added, "There were only three strikers available. Tactically there were moments in which we were in control. Bayern’s game is in the middle third, and you have to fill [the gaps] there. It is what it is for the time being. I cannot complain about the attitude, but there is a difference in quality. They are a team that as a group have been together for a long time and also have a bench that has improved," said Koeman.

Gerard Pique sad to lose at home but hopeful for better results

Barcelona's veteran centre-back Gerard Pique admitted that losing to Bayern Munich at home 'is a bad result,' but insisted that his side yet had moments where they played well. Speaking to reporters after the game, the Spanish defender said, "Playing at home, it is a bad result, we are not going to fool ourselves. But if you look at the game, I think that in the first half we have competed, they have gone ahead with a deflected goal."

LATEST NEWS | Jordi Alba has right hamstring discomfort. Further tests are pending to determine the exact extent of the discomfort. pic.twitter.com/a9eMDtf7P7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 14, 2021

In order to defend his stance, he further added, "In the end, I don't know how many 18-year-olds we had on, and the team has competed and has shown their face. Now we are who we are, we are what we are, but I am convinced that as we recover players, we will end up competing."