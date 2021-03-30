Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Prefers Signing Memphis Depay Over Sergio Aguero

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is reportedly more inclined to bring in Lyon's Memphis Depay rather than Man City striker Sergio Aguero to the Camp Nou. The former Dutch manager has been vocal about the qualities that Depay possesses and has been looking forward to a reunion with him ever since he was announced as the replacement to Quique Setien. Depay and Aguero are both set to become free agents in the summer and have been linked with moves to the Catalan side.

Barcelona transfer news latest: Memphis Depay Barcelona transfer on the cards this summer?

According to a report from Sport, Ronald Koeman prefers signing Memphis Depay from Lyon over Sergio Aguero from Man City. Depay had seemed destined to make the switch to the Camp Nou before the summer transfer deadline but Barcelona struggled to finance the Dutchman's move and the deal fell through. At the time, Koeman confirmed that Depay's transfer to Barcelona fell through at the final hurdle, “Everything was ready but due to La Liga rules we knew we had to sell a player first. In the end, that didn’t happen. We wanted Memphis because he’s a great player and because he’s got qualities that I think we lack, including an ability to play with depth in his game,” explained the 58-year-old.

However, it appears that Barcelona are now clear favourites to sign Depay on a free transfer as his deal with Lyon expires in the summer. The 27-year-old has reportedly rejected a number of contract extensions with Lyon in order to push for a move to Barcelona. Depay has scored 15 goals and racked up nine assists for Lyon this season, firing Rudi Garcia's side to third in the Ligue 1 standings.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Man City linked with Barcelona, but not Koeman's primary target

On Monday, Man City confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club after his contract expires in the summer. It was immediately suggested that Aguero might consider moving to Barcelona to play alongside his 'good friend' Lionel Messi after leaving City. However, reports claim that Koeman is pretty much clear in terms of what he needs at his disposal and Aguero isn't the primary target for La Blaugrana.

Ronald Koeman does not want to sign Sergio Agüero as he believes Memphis Depay would be a ‘better fit’ for Barcelona.



Notably, Aguero has started in just five Premier League and Champions League matches this season after being troubled by illness and injury. While Aguero is bound to leave as Man City's all-time top goalscorer, he is also 32 and entering the twilight years of his career. Hence, it is believed that Koeman is more inclined to bringing Depay to the Camp Nou as he's coached the player before as well.

