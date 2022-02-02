Barcelona-bound Aubameyang's Message To Arsenal Fans: 'Leaving Without Real Goodbye Hurts'

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang made his official move to Barcelona on Monday evening ending his four-year stay at Arsenal. According to Spanish expert Guillem Balague, Barcelona had €2m (£1.6m) in wages to pay and Aubameyang was happy to accept any payment in the end. The former Arsenal star will be Barcelona's third signing after landing Manchester City's Ferran Torres and landing Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton. Following his move from the Gunners, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang posted an emotional note on his Instagram thanking the Arsenal fans for their support.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang emotional message for Arsenal fans

Taking to Instagram Pierre Emerick Aubameyang wrote, 'Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart".



He further wrote, "I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football. I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!". Arsenal also released a statement stating that the Gabon striker left the club by mutual consent.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang career at Arsenal

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018/19. He captained the club for the past two-and-a-half seasons and scored 92 goals in all competitions in 163 appearances. The 32-year-old scored both goals in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and once again at Wembley helping Arsenal win the FA Community Shield against Liverpool.