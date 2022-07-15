Barcelona Chief Drops Big Hint On Frenkie De Jong As Manchester United Chase Dutch Star

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dropped a massive hint on Frenkie de Jong's future as Manchester United continue to chase the star Dutch midfielder. Reports have claimed that the two clubs have agreed upon a transfer price, but it is the 25-year-old who is keen on staying at Camp Nou.

Barcelona chief provides huge hint on Frenkie de Jong's future

Top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona president Joan Laporta was heard denying reports stating that the club was forced to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer. The club's chief's comments are vital as they come at a time when the Catalan giants are going through a financial crisis.

According to Diario Sport, the club suffered losses worth a staggering €802.7 million in the 2020/21 campaign. Meanwhile, Laporta's remarks on de Jong travelling to the United States for pre-season came about after reports claimed that the 25-year-old will not travel with the rest of the team. Reports also claim that the Dutchman's agent is hoping that a club that is set to play in the UEFA Champions League next season joins in the bidding for de Jong.

Frenkie de Jong deal, Barça president Laporta says: “It’s not true that we are forced to sell Frenkie de Jong, this is not correct”. 🔴 #FCB



"Frenkie's trip to the United States will be decided by Xavi".

The transfer saga involving de Jong is interesting as reports claim that a €75m plus add-ons deal is agreed between Barcelona and Manchester United, but it is the Dutchman who is unwilling to leave Camp Nou. The same reports add that the 25-year-old has been made aware of the Catalan giants' financial situation and has been asked to leave.

What has Frenkie de Jong said about staying in Barcelona?

While speaking to ESPN in an interview in May, Frenkie de Jong said, "I prefer to stay with Barcelona. Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice." Since moving to the Camp Nou in the 2019 season, the Copa del Rey in the 2020/21 season is the only trophy the 25-year-old Dutchman has won.