Barcelona Coach Accused Of Disrespecting Ex-midfielder Following Loan Move Besiktas

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has opened up on his relationship with Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman following his loan move to the Turkish side Besiktas in order to get more time on the field. As per reports, Pjanic's new club Besiktas will pay a €2.7 million fee to secure the player on loan through the end of the 2021-22 season. The former Juventus midfielder spent just one season at Barcelona after joining from Juventus, in which he made just six starts in the domestic campaign due to injuries and lack of form.

Miralem Pjanic accuses Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman

Ahead of the move to Besiktas, the 31-year-old had agreed to take a 60 % pay Cut and in an exclusive interview with MARCA, he had accused Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him. When being asked about being disrespected at the club he said, "The coach, yes. I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy".

When asked if he regrets joining Barcelona Pjanic said, "I always wanted to play for Barca but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated. There was a point that I was playing less, things were getting complicated. And when I played it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman]. It was very strange, because a coach is the one who says who plays and who doesn't, but there are different ways to do things. I am a player who can accept everything but I would always like to be told things face to face. Not as if nothing happened and I was 15 years old."

Barcelona in trouble?

Miralem Pjanic isn't the only player to take a pay cut to at the club as they look to reduce the wage bill. Barcelona has already seen departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, while Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets had also taken pay cuts. According to an ESPN report, Youngsters, Ansu Fati and Pedri will be both out of contract at the end of the season.

When the duo signed their current deals, Barca included an option to extend their terms by an additional two years, but as they signed when they were under 18, the club cannot unilaterally execute those extensions. Therefore, the club will hold talks with both players' camps about the best way forward in the coming weeks. As per the report, Barcelona also has to negotiate a new deal with Ousmane Dembele with his contract coming to an end next season. He is currently out injured until November.