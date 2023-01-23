Barcelona Coach Xavi Apologizes For Insensitive Comment After Dani Alves' Arrest In Spain

Barcelona manager Xavi has issued an apology for his comments on his former teammate Dani Alves, who has been arrested on charges of sexual assault. Xavi had earlier remarked that he was in a "state of shock" and claimed to "feel bad for Dani" after the news of his arrest broke on Friday. Xavi received a lot of flak for his comments, which forced him to change his tune on Dani's arrest.

Xavi faces flak for Dani Alves comment

Xavi told reporters on Monday that his comments were misunderstood, admitting that he was not forceful enough with his words. Xavi further apologised to the victims and to the victims of the alleged violence. Xavi said he is shocked that Dani was able to do this kind of act, adding that all these acts should be condemned. The former Spanish international said that he should have used his words more carefully since he is associated with one of the biggest football clubs.

"I would like to clarify something I said yesterday. I think what I meant was misunderstood. I was not forceful enough with my words. It is quite a lurid and important subject. I left out the victims and I think all these acts should be condemned. Whether Dani or anyone else does them. I was unfortunate and I apologise to the victim and to the victims of these acts of gender-based violence and this type of rape," Xavi said.

"Having said that, I am sorry that Dani was able to do this kind of act. I am shocked. All my support to the victim. Yesterday I was not right in my words, there was a lot of criticism and I understand that. I feel bad, I really do. I have not had a good day. I know my voice is very important, I am now part of, for me, the biggest club in history and I feel bad about this misunderstanding. Maybe I wasn’t too forceful with my words. I am truly sorry," he added.

Dani Alves' arrest

The 39-year-old Dani Alves was arrested on Friday by Spanish police after they spent days carrying out a preliminary investigation into the allegation of a woman claiming he sexually assaulted her in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30. A judge agreed with state prosecutors after hearing the testimonies of Dani, his accuser, and a witness that he should remain jailed, without the right to bail.

