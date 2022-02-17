Barcelona Coach Xavi Defends 'best In The World' Lionel Messi After Penalty Miss Vs Madrid

Barcelona coach Xavi has come to the defence of his former teammate Lionel Messi after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner faced intense criticism following his penalty miss in the PSG vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game on Tuesday.

The Argentine captain's spot-kick was saved by Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who anticipated where the 34-year old would place his shot to perfection.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Xavi defends Lionel Messi's penalty miss

Ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Europa League Round of 16 ties against Napoli, coach Xavi had given his opinion on Lionel Messi's penalty miss that saw the Argentine receive harsh criticism from French Magazines and newspapers. Via Marca, the Spaniard said, "It's normal being in Paris and being Messi. If people only focus on the penalty, it's normal that there will be criticism. I wish him all the best. For me, he will always be the best in the world."

PSG won the penalty after Kylian Mbappe was fouled by fullback Dani Carvajal in the box. However, fortunately for the Ligue 1 giants' sake, the penalty miss did not prove too costly as Mbappe helped PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 by scoring a goal in added time. After a pass from Neymar, the 23-year old Frenchman found the back of the net with extreme precision as he beat Thibaut Courtois by hitting his shot into the bottom right corner.

French magazines and newspapers lambast Lionel Messi

A famous French newspaper L'Equipe not only gave Lionel Messsi a rating of just three out of 10 but also launched a scathing attack on him by giving a detailed critical description. Their review read, "There's something sad about seeing him like that. In the first period, in this position almost as a midfielder, the Argentinian was available, but he missed so narrowly (with the exception of his pass for Mbappe.) In the one-on-one, he suffered the athletic impact. His second period is better: he provides some effective relays. But he weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th), and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying."

Messi has come under severe criticism as he has found it difficult to find his goalscoring form from his Barcelona days. The Argentine captain has just found the back of the net on seven occasions in 21 appearances for PSG this season, with only two of those goals coming in Ligue 1. However, his record is significantly better in the UEFA Champions League, having scored five goals in six games.

