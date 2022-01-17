Barcelona Coach Xavi Feels 'cheated' By Dembele's Refusal To Sign New Contract: Report

Ousmane Dembele's refusal to sign a contract renewal at Camp Nou has reportedly convinced Barcelona coach Xavi that the 24-year old will leave the club at the end of the season.

Reports claim that the Spanish manager feels 'very disappointed' and 'cheated' by the French winger's decision as Dembele had told Xavi that staying at the Catalan giants was his 'absolute priority.'

Xavi feels cheated by Dembele's refusal to sign contract extension

Since less than six months remain on Ousmane Dembele's contract at Barcelona, the French midfielder is free to discuss pre-contract agreements with other clubs. According to Diario AS, the 24-year old winger had told Xavi that he was keen on staying at the Nou Camp, but since a contract renewal has come to a standstill, it is believed that the Spanish coach has accepted that Dembele will not stay at the club.

The reports claim that Xavi has been disappointed by the Frenchman's actions and has blamed his agent for creating a 'toxic environment' by being more interested in money rather than the club's goals and ambitions. Since all parties involved have failed to come to an agreement, Dembele looks destined to leave Barcelona after spending five seasons at the Nou Camp. It will be a huge blow for the La Liga giants, who spent a staggering £105 million to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

🤣 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼...



🍿 Don't miss out on the fun!



🔗 https://t.co/nR5NkWfJLG pic.twitter.com/iPEsb8xj93 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 16, 2022

Now, it remains to be seen if Barcelona is able to sell the 24-year old in the remaining two weeks of the January transfer window or if the Frenchman leaves the club as a free agent in the summer. There is likely to be a wide interest in Dembele considering he is capable of playing on either wing since he is good with both feet and has good speed and agility, along with fantastic technical ability. The only major concern that the Barcelona winger has is his injury record.

Meanwhile, the only major signing that the La Liga giants have made in this January transfer window is that of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The club paid an initial fee of £46 million, with add-ons expected to be a further £8 million, making the deal worth up to about £54 million.

(Image: Instagram@Barcelona, AP)