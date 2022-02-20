Barcelona Coach Xavi Reveals Player He Wants To See At Club 'for Many Years'

Even though Barcelona have struggled in all competitions in the ongoing season, the performances of some players have still stood out at the club. Coach Xavi has praised one midfielder who he hopes stays at Camp Nou for many more years.

After 23 games, the Catalan giants are in sixth place in the La Liga standings with just 39 points, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid and three points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Xavi backs Frenkie de Jong to be at Barcelona for several years

While speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Xavi said, "For me, Frenkie is a great player. I think he's taken a step forward since we arrived. He's a different player, more dynamic. He had some discomfort in his calf which didn't allow him to play well in the Supercopa against Real Madrid. Now he looks comfortable, he isn't losing the ball, he's helping in defence, he's getting into the box, he's scoring goals. He's a player to be at Barca for many years."

❝Frenkie is a great player. He is helping us a lot and has taken a step forward since our arrival❞



Xavi speaks on Frenkie De Jong pic.twitter.com/m2zgGxNH9G — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 19, 2022

The Dutch international has been linked with an exit from Camp Nou in recent months because of the club's difficult financial situation. Moreover, there has been increased competition for de Jong from youngsters such as Pedri and Gavi. If the 24-year old would leave Barcelona, it would be a real shame as he joined the club in a deal that was worth a staggering €86 million in 2019. Moreover, he still has four years remaining on his contract, having signed a long term deal until 2026.

Speaking of Frenkie de Jong's importance at the club, Xavi went on to add, "[De Jong] is happy here. There are a lot of games, and we'll have to rotate in midfield as it's very demanding physically but he's important. He's playing at a very good level. He's very demanding on himself. He's a great professional and he'll keep improving."

The Spanish coach will hope that the Dutch midfielder can continue to perform at the highest level this season, beginning with Valencia this weekend. The Valencia vs Barcelona match is scheduled to commence live at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday, February 20.

Image: AP