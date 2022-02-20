Last Updated:

Barcelona Coach Xavi Reveals Player He Wants To See At Club 'for Many Years'

After 23 games, Barcelona are in sixth in the La Liga table with just 39 points, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid and three points off Atletico Madrid.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Barcelona coach Xavi

Image: AP


Even though Barcelona have struggled in all competitions in the ongoing season, the performances of some players have still stood out at the club. Coach Xavi has praised one midfielder who he hopes stays at Camp Nou for many more years.

After 23 games, the Catalan giants are in sixth place in the La Liga standings with just 39 points, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid and three points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Xavi backs Frenkie de Jong to be at Barcelona for several years

While speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Xavi said, "For me, Frenkie is a great player. I think he's taken a step forward since we arrived. He's a different player, more dynamic. He had some discomfort in his calf which didn't allow him to play well in the Supercopa against Real Madrid. Now he looks comfortable, he isn't losing the ball, he's helping in defence, he's getting into the box, he's scoring goals. He's a player to be at Barca for many years."

READ | Xavi faces heated questions about Dembele as Frenchman's contract issues remain unresolved

The Dutch international has been linked with an exit from Camp Nou in recent months because of the club's difficult financial situation. Moreover, there has been increased competition for de Jong from youngsters such as Pedri and Gavi. If the 24-year old would leave Barcelona, it would be a real shame as he joined the club in a deal that was worth a staggering €86 million in 2019. Moreover, he still has four years remaining on his contract, having signed a long term deal until 2026.

READ | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone gives savage response to Xavi's 'style' criticism

Speaking of Frenkie de Jong's importance at the club, Xavi went on to add, "[De Jong] is happy here. There are a lot of games, and we'll have to rotate in midfield as it's very demanding physically but he's important. He's playing at a very good level. He's very demanding on himself. He's a great professional and he'll keep improving."

READ | Barcelona coach Xavi defends 'best in the world' Lionel Messi after penalty miss vs Madrid

The Spanish coach will hope that the Dutch midfielder can continue to perform at the highest level this season, beginning with Valencia this weekend. The Valencia vs Barcelona match is scheduled to commence live at 8:45 PM IST on Sunday, February 20.

READ | Valencia vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Image: AP

Tags: Barcelona, Xavi, Frenkie de Jong
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND