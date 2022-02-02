Barcelona Confirm Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Signing From Arsenal

FC Barcelona have finally announced the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two days after the closing of the winter transfer window. Aubameyang was released by Arsenal after his contract was terminated. He has signed a contract that will keep him at the club till June 30, 2025, with a unique clause that can allow him to leave on June 30, 2023. They have also included a €100 million buy out clause in his contract.

In a statement from the club, they said, "FC Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after the striker terminated his contract with Arsenal FC." Aubameyang has completed his medical with the club and is expected to be presented soon. His signing was a much-needed addition to the Barcelona squad who have been struggling throughout the season.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's emotional message for Arsenal fans

Taking to Instagram Pierre Emerick Aubameyang wrote, 'Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart. I have always been 100% focused and committed to doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football. I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!"

Aubameyang's career at Arsenal

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018/19. He captained the club for the past two-and-a-half seasons and scored 92 goals in all competitions in 163 appearances. The 32-year-old scored both goals in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea and once again at Wembley helping Arsenal win the FA Community Shield against Liverpool.

Image: @FCBarcelona/Twitter