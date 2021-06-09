Barcelona Could Pursue Raheem Sterling If Ousmane Dembele Leaves Camp Nou

FC Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing yet another Manchester City player as Barcelona transfer news has been linking the Catalan outfit with a move for Raheem Sterling. According to various reports, the Blaugrana outfit is preparing to let go of French youngster Ousmane Dembele and are eyeing the English international as a like to like replacement in the upcoming summer transfer window

Sterling could possibly leave Man City in this summer. Barcelona are showing interest in the player but it won't be easy to get the deal done.



[Matte Moretto] pic.twitter.com/YRuS2pwODM — Barca Hubdates (@BarcaHubdates) June 7, 2021

Raheem Sterling to replace Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona?

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are aiming for a major overhaul in the summer. City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to make changes in the team which could see many stars leave the club. The Spanish head coach has been vocal about his inability to keep all of his players happy and provide them with adequate minutes on the pitch which has led to many Man City players feeling disappointed and searching for a move away from the Etihad outfit.

Manchester City players Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling have really struggled for minutes this season. While the French centre-back has been sidelined due to the excellent combination of Ruben Dias and John Stones at the heart of Man City's defence, the English attacker has found himself warming the bench due to Phil Foden's excellent form.

Pep Guardiola has opted to deploy Foden and Riyad Mahrez as his first choice attackers with Kevin De Bruyne often seen playing as a false 9 during the 20-21 campaign. The 26-year-old has also scored just one goal in his previous 16 outings after fighting for his place in the team's starting 11. He could well join the list of players seeking a future away from the Cityzens in the summer.

According to a report in Italian football, Barcelona transfer news has revealed that the Spanish team has displayed a keen interest in the 26-year-old England international. Just like Man Cty, the Catalan side is also expected to make major changes in the squad with club president Joan Laporta aiming at reducing the club's debt by selling players and improving their financial conditions after being elected in 2021.

Citing their financial worries, the Blaugrana outfit has been aiming at selling off their high-wage earners and players who have failed to live up to their standards in the last few years. Ousmane Dembele has been deemed as one of the candidates seeking a future away from the Camp Nou with Barcelona eyeing Sterling as a replacement for the French winger.

However, FC Barcelona will find it difficult to do a straight cash transfer and will be hoping to strike a player-plus-cash deal with Man City in an attempt to land the 26-year-old English international. If they manage to go through with the deal, Sterling will be the third Man City player to join FC Barcelona this summer with the LaLiga giants already in possession of the services of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents earlier last month. With the latest football transfer update linking FC Barcelona with a move for Dutch attacker Memphis Depay, it remains interesting to see how the Catalan side's summer transfer window shapes up ahead of the 21-22 season.