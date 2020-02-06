Barcelona Defender Samuel Umtiti To Appear In Court Over €183k Worth Of Damages To Villa

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti will attend a court trial on Thursday morning ahead of the club’s visit to Bilbao for their next clash. The player is reportedly facing charges of destroying properties worth €183k in his rented villa.

Samuel Umtiti Villa case: The player will appear in court on Thursday

The French international will appear in court in Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona following a civil lawsuit filed against him by the owners of the property. The owners are claiming damages worth €183,000 to the property in Baix Llobregat, which is located along the City coast.

Samuel Umtiti Villa case: The defender is not willing to compensate

It is reported that Samuel Umtiti is not keen on paying the amount for the damage and will have to be present in the court at 11 am. This implies that the defender will not be present for the morning training session of Barcelona. The defending LaLiga Champions will play against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday evening.

Samuel Umtiti has fallen behind in the pecking order due to an injury that the player had sustained in the start of the season. He has lost his place in the starting line up to Clement Lenglet who has formed a good pairing with Gerard Pique. This has limited his appearances this season, restricted to just 10 matches.

Barcelona: Defending LaLiga Champions in trouble due to injury crisis

Apart from Samuel Umtiti’s lawsuit, FC Barcelona have been engulfed with multiple controversies recently. The club witnessed rifts between sporting director Eric Abidal and captain Lionel Messi over the former’s comments on certain players of the squad. On the other hand, the club is also dealing with an injury-plagued squad as Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are set to miss the remainder of the season.

Barcelona will next play against Athletic Bilbao

Injury-plagued Barcelona are enduring a difficult campaign this season. They were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in December and are also trailing by three points behind league leaders Real Madrid. The Catalans will next play against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday (Friday IST) in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey.

