Barcelona Discover Ferran Torres Price Tag As Manchester City Decide Player's Future

As per reports in Spain, Manchester City have set £60m as the asking price for Ferran Torres, who Barcelona are trying to bring to the Camp Nou in January. While reports suggest that Ferran Torres has already agreed to personal terms with the La Liga giants, the club is finding it difficult to seal a permanent transfer due to financial restraints and are pushing for a loan move until the end of the season, with the option to purchase.

However, as per MARCA, Manchester City aren't interested in the proposal and will let the player leave only if they are able to reach an 'economic agreement'.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have been linked with a number of players across Europe in recent weeks as they are keen to strengthen their attack. Sergio Aguero, as per latest reports, could soon be making a decision on his future, with a great possibility of hanging up his boots.

Barcelona have also had several other stars facing the sidelines due to injuries and with the existing names not making an impact, the search for a new face in the attack continues.

Ferran Torres moved to Manchester City from Valencia for £20 million in the summer of 2020 and has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for the sky blues. The 21-year-old has had a great time at the Etihad Stadium, but reports suggest that the winger is open to a return to Spain.

The Spanish winger is currently out injured, having suffered a metatarsal injury sustained while on international duty in October and is expected to be back by the end of the year.

Xavi comments on Torres move

Barcelona manager Xavi, following his team's 3-1 win over Villarreal, refused to speak transfers but did not completely rule out the possibility of a move for Ferran Torres. "It’s not the right time to talk about signings. Not right after the game, which will give us a great boost of morale." he said.

Image: AP