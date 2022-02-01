Barcelona Expected To Announce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Signing Today After Arsenal Exit

Barcelona have finally landed Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer with the announcement all set to be made by the club today, according to reports. The deal between Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was completed late on Monday evening. Following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mikel Arteta will now be left with two strikers in the form of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes Barcelona move from Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 92 goals in 163 games for the Gunners and has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach in December. According to BBC, Barcelona feared the move was not likely to happen earlier on transfer deadline day, even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had flown to Spain.

The Gabon striker was also linked with a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. With their former captain gone, Arsenal have saved about £15m in wages after signing him for £56m from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed.



Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place.

According to Spanish expert Guillem Balague, Barcelona had €2m (£1.6m) in wages to pay and Aubameyang was happy to accept any payment in the end. Arsenal then accepted a free transfer, which means he may just get €2m for the rest of the season rather than the €9m (£7.5m) he was due at Arsenal.

How will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal help Barcelona

Having landed Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan, Barcelona also signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City earlier. Hence, bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will help Barca to make up for the loss of Sergio Aguero.

Aguero decided to call time on his career last year, due to a heart condition. At the same time, Barcelona are also looking for potential buyers for Dembele, as the club couldn’t reach an agreement for his contract extension. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the player will stay at the club with no offers coming in.