Barcelona Fans Slam Umtiti, Roberto As Messi Brilliance Not Enough To Beat Granada

Barcelona have fumbled their chance to go to the top of LaLiga standings after a shock defeat against Granada at the Camp Nou. The defeat leaves Lionel Messi & co. two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with five games to play in the season. The loss at home left a sour taste in supporters who launched a scathing attack on manager Ronald Koeman, who opted to play the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto against Granada.

Barcelona missed the chance to go top of LaLiga standings as they suffered a surprise home defeat to Granada. Things had started well for Blaugrana when captain Lionel Messi combined with Antoine Griezmann to give them the lead on Thursday. Ronald Koeman's side had several opportunities to put the game to bed but were guilty of letting those chances pass as the visitors launched a brilliant comeback in the second half, helped by Barcelona's defensive failures.

Darwin Machis levelled the scores on 63 minutes after Oscar Mingueza failed to cut out Luis Suarez's through ball and in the aftermath, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was sent off by referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes. Granada weren't done yet, with substitute Jorge Molina heading in from close range to secure a first-ever away win at Barcelona for Diego Martinez's side. The visitors had never managed to get a point from their previous 23 games at the Camp Nou, but Thursday's victory ended their wretched run and gave them a much-needed boost in their quest for a European slot.

Meanwhile, Barcelona fans were fuming after the result and lashed out at Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto on social media. The former was at fault for Granada's winner and was mercilessly trolled online while Koeman was also criticised for relying on the duo in probably their title-winning game. Koeman's red card meant that the Dutchman will likely miss Sunday's trip to former club Valencia as well as next weekend's title showdown with Atletico Madrid. Fans online expressed their disappointment at the result, going as far as suggesting that Umtiti and Roberto should not play for the club anymore.

I have always defended @RonaldKoeman but his choices today is very questionable.

How can you depend on Pique, Umtiti, Roberto when you need 3 points at such a crucial stage.

3 dead woods at the back cost us 3 points. — AWAL MOHAMMED BAWAðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@IBNBAWA2) April 29, 2021

Get Roberto and Umtiti out of my club pic.twitter.com/jrztDf4lMD — Byron (@byron10_94661) April 29, 2021

I have no idea why umtiti still play for Barcelona https://t.co/7pPbPZMu4h — .sylvester jr (@StackGun) April 29, 2021

Barca are starving for some serious defenders right now. I can’t understand how they still employ Roberto, Umtiti and Lenglet in 2021 — âš¡ï¸ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡¼ (@Priceless_Silva) April 29, 2021

Lionel Messi record: Lionel Messi 2021 stats

â—No player has participated in more goals in the top five leagues in Europe since the start of 2021 than Lionel Messi (27 goals: 19 goals and 8 assists). The GOAT! ðŸ‘‘



[@OptaJose] pic.twitter.com/wojn2nlixy — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) April 29, 2021

While Barcelona have huffed and puffed and have blown their chance to go top of LaLiga, Lionel Messi has continued at his lethal best, carrying the Blaugrana attack on his shoulders. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the turn of this year and is well placed to claim the Pichichi again this season. Messi has scored 26 goals in LaLiga this season to go along with his nine assists in what has been yet another brilliant season for the Argentine. The Barcelona captain would hope that his side can take inspiration from his performances and clinch the LaLiga title at the end of the season.

