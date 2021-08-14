Barcelona Finally Registers Depay, Garcia, Ray Manaj After Pique Takes Massive Wage Cuts

FC Barcelona has finally been able to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the La Liga. This was all made possible as an agreement with Gerard Pique was struck with Barca's second captain’s salary being substantially reduced.

The club released an official statement on their website that read, "FC Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional. This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Piqué whereby the Barça second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced." The statement also mentioned that the club is currently working with the other two captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to lower their salaries as well.

📌 Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj, registered for @LaLigaEN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 14, 2021

This summer, Barcelona has managed to offload a host of their players on loan and some permanent sales, with regard to its senior squad that meant all of the players can be registered for the start of the 2021/22 season. Jean-Clair Todibo was sold for €8 million to OGC Nice, Junior Firpo went to Leeds United for €15 million, Trincao was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers for €6 million, Carles Alena was traded to Getafe for €5 million and Konrad De la Fuente left for Olympique Marseille in exchange for €3.5 million. The latter two transfers were at 50 per cent because they included the right to repurchase. In addition, Matheus Fernandes’ contract was terminated.

Messi could not be brought back on board

Barcelona could not afford to renew Messi's contract owing to financial issues despite coming to an agreement. Messi had been a free agent since June 30 of this year but everything seems to have changed as he now wears the PSG colours. While speaking at a press conference on Friday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta explained that the club was not able to register Lionel Messi's contract because of LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

"What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play. La Liga doesn't follow the criteria of cash, that is why we couldn't fit in the first contract that we agreed with Leo Messi," said Laporta.

(Image Credits: @FCBarcelona - Twitter)