Barcelona Forward Ousmane Dembele Has This Unique Stat To His Name

Ever since Ousmane Dembele's big-money move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, the winger has struggled for fitness as a result of multiple muscle injuries. Dembele was reportedly signed for €105 million plus a reported €40 million in add-ons for a five-year contract. Despite his fitness struggles, the Barcelona star has one unique stat to his name.

Ousmane Dembele fitness

Since joining Barcelona in 2017, Ousmane Dembele has had a rough time with his fitness. The Frenchman suffered eight different muscular injuries during his first three seasons at the Camp Nou. Dembele suffered the worst in November 2019 when he was sidelined for 11 months with a thigh muscle rupture. However, the 23-year old has enjoyed an injury-free run this calendar year, having featured 35 times this campaign, including 15 starts since the start of January.

Ousmane Dembele stats: What makes Ousmane Dembele unique?

Ousmane Dembele is known for having ambidextrous feet as he is equally good at finishing with each of his feet. Since the Frenchman's arrival at the Camp Nou in 2017, Dembele has scored 28 goals, having scored half of them with his right foot and the same number of goals with his left. The 23-year old scored his 28th goal in a 6-1 win against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. With that win, Dembele's side are currently second in the LaLiga table, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Didier Deschamps on Ousmane Dembele's inclusion in national squad

Didier Deschamps told a news conference on Monday that he was never in doubt of Ousmane Dembele's talent but wanted to see the French attacker be more clinical in front of goal. "Now he is able to play again, he is able to make the difference and score goals. He could score more and be more effective. It is not a question of changing him. He has been playing at the highest level for a long time. He is young. It would be good for him, for his club and for us if he could become more efficient. Of course, this is something that needs to be worked on. As you mature, you may make better choices. All forwards have moments when they are less efficient than others," said Deschamps.

Although Dembele was on target against Real Sociedad, he has been guilty of missing chances this season, particularly in the UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. However, Dembele will hope for more game-time after he was finally included in the national squad.