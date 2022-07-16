Barcelona Head Coach Xavi Denied Entry To US Due To Previous Three Visits To Iran: Report

Barcelona head coach Xavi was reportedly denied entry into the United States for the club's pre-season tour due to his visits to Iran. The Spaniard had visited the country on three occasions while managing Qatari outfit Al Sadd Sports Club. This will be a huge blow to the club, which was looking to test some of its new signings ahead of the new campaign.

Barcelona head coach Xavi reportedly denied entry to US

As per a report issued by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona head coach Xavi will not be able to travel to the United States. He will need special permission if he is to join the squad, and this process is expected to take a few days. The Catalan giants are scheduled to play four friendlies, including a fixture against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Xavi will not travel with the team to the US. When Xavi was a player at Al-Sadd, he visited Iran more than 3 times, consequently needing special permission to enter the United States. The manager will join them a few days later.



— @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/OB9tbgLmr6 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 16, 2022

Barcelona's pre-season friendly schedule

Barcelona's pre-season will begin with a match against Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 19 before they take on El Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium on July 24. With Los Blancos having won the La Liga title last season, this game is a crucial one for the Catalan giants, who will look to get a fair idea of where they stand after making some new signings.

After the clash against Real, Barcelona will take on Juventus await at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on July 27 before playing their final friendly fixture against the New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on July 30.

Barcelona's squad for pre-season friendlies

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, La Liga heavyweights Barcelona have made some huge signings after a disappointing campaign last year. While the Catalan giants managed to finish second in the table, it is pertinent to note that they had a disastrous start to the season and if it was not for their last few games of the season, there was a chance that they would have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

In order to avoid a repeat of what happened last season, the Blauragna have made some huge signings such as that of Raphina, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. All three stars have been included in the pre-season tour, with the complete list of players included in the squad mentioned below:

Ter Stegen, Dest, Mika Mármol, Franck Kessie, Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Collado, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Fabio Blanco, Iñaki Peña, Nico, Chadi, Pablo Torre, Aubameyang, Balde, Casadó, Àlex Valle, I. Akhomach, Aranda, and Arnau Casas, Raphina, Andreas Christensen