Barcelona Interim Boss Sergi Barjuan Explains Objectives As He Succeeds Koeman

Barcelona interim coach Sergi Barjuan is likely to be under tremendous pressure as he takes charge of the club's first game against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on October 31.

Ahead of the match, Barjuan explained his objectives as he takes charge after Ronald Koeman was sacked as the club's boss just a few days ago. The Dutch manager was dismissed on Wednesday after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Sergi Barjuan discusses objectives with Barcelona

Sergi Barjuan was present at Barcelona's pre-match press conference along with club president Joan Laporta, who was present specifically to answer questions about Ronald Koeman's departure. Speaking of the club's objectives, Barjuan said, "My objective is to win, to have this team winning their games. I'm going to try and reverse the situation and I’m going to try to add my grain of salt to change the dynamics of this team and the situation. If we see things are going well, then good, but if we need to take different decisions then we will do that."

After discussing the club's objectives, Barjuan also gave some insight into how he would make the team play and on what basis would he select the team. Speaking on how he would set Barcelona up for the game, he said, "In the game, we will try to dominate the ball. We have to take things step by step. A lot of things have happened in a short time. The style of play is non-negotiable and that’s evident. We have to have more presence and dominate the ball more. We are also going to look for defensive solutions and in the end, make sure the ball goes in the back of the net."

As for his team decisions he said, "In the end, all the players that are available have a chance to play. I can’t base my decision on one training session. I have to see what the best options are for tomorrow’s game. Dembele is available, so he could be called up. Ansu wasn’t in training so it’s impossible for tomorrow’s game. That’s the situation. If you train you have a chance to play but if you don’t you can’t."