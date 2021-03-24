Barcelona Legend Carles Puyol To Return To Camp Nou Soon, Here's The Role He Would Play

Former Spanish defender Carles Puyol defined an era at Barcelona alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta. The legendary centre-back achieved impeccable success, both collectively and individually before hanging up his boots in May 2014. Close to seven years after bidding adieu to Camp Nou, the 48-year-old is set to mark a sensational return to Barcelona.

LaLiga news: Carles Puyol to work with Barca Foundation with wife

According to the latest sensational LaLiga news report by El Futbolero, Puyol will return to Barcelona soon. However, he will not be associated with the club's sporting activities. Instead, he is expected to work in close collaboration with the Barca Foundation, which supports the children and youth of vulnerable groups of society.

As per the report, Puyol intends to carry out his own projects under the banner of the Barca Foundation. Puyol and his wife have some great projects in mind and have been eagerly waiting for a banner to work under. And they are reportedly keen on working with the Barca Foundation, which was founded in 1994, "with the objective of contributing to a more just and inclusive society."

With Carles Puyol Barcelona return on cards, will Xavi arrive too?

Indeed, Puyol's arrival could be directly linked with the election of Joan Laporta as the new Barcelona president. A similar report floated in the media in January this year, which suggested the arrival of another club legend Xavi in place of current manager Ronald Koeman once Laporta takes charge of the highest office at Camp Nou.

It was also claimed that Puyol could return alongside Xavi and work as a physical trainer at the request of the current Al-Sadd manager. But the president has gone on to assure Koeman of his support for the Dutchman, openly speaking about favouring him during his first presidential speech. As per TV3, Koeman held a formal meeting with Laporta last week. And the president has assured him that he will remain the manager for the next season as well.

Barcelona transfer news: Messi's future still unclear

Amid the Carles Puyol Barcelona return talks, fans have been sweating it out over the future of club legend Lionel Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's future at Camp Nou hangs in the balance as he sees off his contract at the end of the current season. Laporta did speak about his willingness to ensure Messi's stay during his maiden presidential speech.

It was earlier claimed that the 33-year-old might extend his contract if Laporta is elected, citing an exceptional relationship between the two personalities. But Messi's entourage maintains that he is currently focused on the season and will decide his next step once the current campaign ends.

Image courtesy: Carles Puyol Instagram