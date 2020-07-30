Barcelona Legend Xavi Recovers From COVID-19, Returns To Al-Sadd Training

After days of confirming reports of having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has recovered completely. The former Spanish midfielder, who now manages Qatar-based club Al-Sadd, returned to oversee the team's training on Wednesday, in a major relief for the club as well as the fans alike.

Al-Sadd confirm Xavi recovery reports

The club in a statement confirmed that Xavi has returned to oversee the training after recovering from coronavirus. The Barcelona legend tested positive for the deadly virus around 14 days ago. The statement asserted that the manager received a warm welcome by the first-team players as well as the staff at the Al-Sadd training centre. Xavi had earlier confirmed on Instagram that he was isolating after contracting the virus. He was absent from the sidelines in his side's 2-1 victory against Al Khor last week.

Xavi recovery: Former Barcelona star expresses gratitude

The first team continued their preparation for the upcoming QNB Stars League Round 19, in which they will come up against Al-Ahli. The Barcelona legend confirmed, ahead of the clash, that he had recovered completely. He took to Instagram to post a picture along with his kid, with a heartfelt message that read, "Thank you so much for all the caring messages that I’ve received during these days. I want to share with you that I’m recovered and back home with my family and the Al-Sadd team."

He is an animal: Xavi on Messi

Xavi has never fallen short of words for his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, describing him as the greatest ever to embrace the game. The Barcelona legend was quizzed on Messi's struggle to win an international trophy, being the runner up on three occasions - 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2015 and 2016 Copa America tournaments.

As quoted by Spanish media publication Marca, Xavi heaped praise on Barcelona superstar Messi. The former Barcelona midfielder described Messi as an animal, who could still participate at the 2022 World Cup that is set to be hosted by Qatar. He described the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as "quick, strong, a competitive beast and an animal physically." Interestingly, it is widely reported and believed that in recent times, Messi has been pushing for Xavi to become Barcelona's next coach after huge differences with Quique Setien as the club finished second in the LaLiga this season, despite having the lead before the coronavirus outbreak enforced the league's suspension.

