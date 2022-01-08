Barcelona Looking To Sign Bruno Fernandes Amid Manchester United's Woes: Report

Even though Barcelona continue to have their sights on Erling Haaland as their reported priority transfer target, another report emerges with them looking to sign Manchester United star midfielder Bruno Fernandes as an alternative.

With the Catalan giants struggling for wins this season, they undoubtedly need more quality and depth in the squad, and the addition of the Portuguese playmaker could be a great start.

Barcelona looking to sign Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are looking to launch a shocking transfer bid for Bruno Fernandes if they fail to sign Erling Haaland in the summer. The Norwegian striker, whose £64 million release clause will become active at the end of the season, is expected to face stiff competition across Europe, with several big clubs looking for his signature.

Hence, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has seemingly identified Fernandes as a potential backup option to sign in the summer. However, according to El Nacional, the La Liga giants will need to sacrifice either Pedri or Gavi to make room in the squad considering their restricted finances.

Although Fernandes quickly established himself as a star since making his debut at Old Trafford, he has found it extremely difficult to replicate the high standards in his third season. The 27-year old scored eight goals and seven assists in his first 14 Premier League games in the 2019/20 season before adding another 18 goals and 12 assists in the 2020/21 season. However, in the current season, he has only managed five goals and three assists in 18 top-flight matches.

Despite Fernandes' poor form this season, Manchester United will hope to keep hold of their prized asset as the team is currently struggling as a whole. The Red Devils currently find themselves in seventh place in the Premier League table with 31 points, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played two matches more.

Even though Barcelona are seemingly interested in signing Fernandes, they may need to offer a huge bid to Manchester United as the Portuguese midfielder still has three more years remaining on his contract. The 27-year old joined the Red Devils from Sporting in a deal worth £67.8 million in January 2020 and has quickly seen himself become a fan favourite.

(Image: AP)