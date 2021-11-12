Barcelona Manager Xavi Introduces 10 Rules For Players & Staff To Reform Club

Following the sacking of Ronald Koeman from the club, Barcelona have appointed club legend Xavi as their new manager. The manager has come in and changed things in a jiffy, in an attempt to reform the club. In the latest development, the new Blaugrana boss has now set up 10 clear cut guidelines that everyone at the club must follow.

In his first-ever press conference, Xavi had mentioned that his tenure will be based on discipline and high standards, and that the Barcelona dressing room and backroom staff will be subject to the new rules. On that note, let's take a look at the 10 new directives, as reported by AS.

1) Players must arrive for training 90 minutes before it starts

Gone will be the days when players can walk into the training ground 20 minutes before the practice session or even later. Barcelona's training sessions are always scheduled for 11 a.m. and all players will now be required to arrive 90 minutes before that. The team's matchday delegate, Carles Naval, has now been tasked with monitoring the squad’s punctuality.

2) The backroom staff must report for training two hours before it starts

To set an example for the players, Xavi has asked all support staff to report two hours before the start of the practice session. This will also allow the backroom staff to have individual interaction with the players.

3) Players must have lunch at the training ground

All players must now have lunch in the training-ground eatery, under the supervision of the club’s nutritionists. The new manager is keen to keep tabs on what kind of food and drink the players are consuming, in order to ensure his team's healthy diet.

4) Fines reintroduced

Xavi has also reintroduced fines (financial) for players who do not maintain professional decorum.

5) Exponentially-increasing fines

As per reports, if a player arrives late for the training session, they'll be fined 100 euros (lowest). If the player commits the offence again, he'd have to pay 200 euros, followed by 400 euros and so on.

6) Curfew 48 hours before a game

Two days before any game, players will not be allowed to stay out late beyond midnight.

7) Meritocracy

Only those players who perform their best and show commitment on the training ground will be in contention to start on matchday. The next best will be consigned to the bench and those beyond will have to watch from the stands.

8) Travel & off-field habits will be monitored

As per reports, off-field habits will be monitored, with plane journeys outside the player’s club commitments done only with the coach’s prior permission.

9) Ban on high-risk activities

Activities that can be of concern to player safety are banned. For example, electric bikes and surfing carry a higher risk of severe injury. Such activities will be considered as serious offence and will be dealt with as a breach of contract.

10) Players must maintain a good image

The players have also been asked to conduct themselves professionally and be a role model.

Image: Twitter/Totalbarca