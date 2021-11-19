Barcelona Midfielder Mingueza Slams Ex-coach Ronald Koeman; 'players Weren't Happy'

Barcelona midfielder Oscar Mingueza has hit out at former coach Ronald Koeman after the Dutchman departed the Camp Nou a few months ago. The 22-year old insisted that the players required a change of scenery to improve their morale as the performances continued to remain poor until Koeman was in charge.

Since his departure, the Catalan giants have brought club legend Xavi to the helm. The Spanish legend is set to take charge of the club's first game this Saturday against Espanyol. Mingueza is confident Xavi's coaching style will suit the players better than Koeman's methods.

Oscar Mingueza has hit out at Ronald Koeman

While speaking to TV3, Oscar Minguez said, "The dressing room needed a change. There wasn't the atmosphere we needed. Some people weren't happy. And when you’re not doing well, and things are wrong, you need a change of scenery." He then went on to praise new manager Xavi, stating that the players have been happy with the initial discussions they have had with him.

"I'm sure it's going to be great for us with Xavi. The ideas he's come up with are very good. He has made a very good start in the dressing room. People believe in what he says, and this is very important. The exercises are very focused on the idea of ​​what we want to do on the pitch. We have a clearer idea of ​​this. And we do it with maximum intensity, pressure, work, quality. It is good that we have a clear idea and that we all work in a specific way to obtain a good result as a team."

Barcelona are ninth in the La Liga standings

Barcelona have had a disastrous start to the 2021/22 La Liga season, as after 12 games, they sit in ninth place with just 17 points, 11 points behind leaders Real Sociedad who have played a game more. Their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid are currently in second place with 27 points but have crucially played a game less than Sociedad. Hence, Xavi will have a tough task at his hands to turn the fortunes around of the club if they are to fight for the title in any of the upcoming seasons.