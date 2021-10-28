Last Updated:

Barcelona Names Sergi Barjuan Interim Coach After Ronald Koeman's Sacking; See His Records

Here is a look at Sergi Barjuan's record as a manager and what the fans can expect as he will lead the team this weekend against Deportivo Alavés on Saturday.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Sergi Barjuan record

Image: AP


While Barcelona legend Xavi is reportedly believed to be the frontrunner to replace Ronald Koeman as the club's full-time coach, the Catalan giants appointed Sergi Barjuan to take over as interim manager. The Nou Camp outfit sacked Koeman on Wednesday after results did not seem to improve, and the club slipped to ninth place in the La Liga standings.

Here is a look at Barjuan's record as a manager and what the fans can expect as he will lead the team this weekend against Deportivo Alavés on Saturday night.

Barcelona announce Sergi Barjuan as new interim manager

Barcelona announced Sergi Barjuan as the new interim manager via a club statement which read,

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad. His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman.

FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, shall be officially introducing Sergi Barjuan to the first team squad this afternoon before the training session at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Sergi Barjuan will be attending to the media tomorrow Thursday from 1.00pm CEST in the pressroom at the Ciutat Esportiva to discuss the game against Alavés, with president Joan Laporta also appearing." 

Netizens disapprove of Barcelona appointment of interim coach

Sergi Barjuan record as manager

Prior to being appointed as Barcelona's head coach, Sergi Barjuan has managed four different clubs. Below is the list of clubs he has managed, the number of matches he was in charge of, the points per match (PPM) he earned at each club, and the overall win percentage.

READ | As Barcelona sacks Ronald Koeman as coach, Xavi Hernández likely to take over: Reports
Club Duration Number of games PPM Win %

Recreativo Huelva

 2 years 89 1.39

38.20%

UD Almería

 6 months 17 1.00

23.53%

RCD Mallorca

 2 months 10 1.40 30.00%

Zhejiang FC

 1.5 years 48 1.63 43.75%

Image: AP

READ | Ronald Koeman's successor was picked by Lionel Messi before leaving Barcelona: Reports
READ | Who will replace Ronald Koeman as Barcelona's head coach? Check out list of candidates
READ | Barcelona's struggles in LaLiga continues following 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano
Tags: Sergi Barjuan, Sergi Barjuan record, Barcelona
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com