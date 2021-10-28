Barcelona Names Sergi Barjuan Interim Coach After Ronald Koeman's Sacking; See His Records

While Barcelona legend Xavi is reportedly believed to be the frontrunner to replace Ronald Koeman as the club's full-time coach, the Catalan giants appointed Sergi Barjuan to take over as interim manager. The Nou Camp outfit sacked Koeman on Wednesday after results did not seem to improve, and the club slipped to ninth place in the La Liga standings.

Here is a look at Barjuan's record as a manager and what the fans can expect as he will lead the team this weekend against Deportivo Alavés on Saturday night.

Barcelona announce Sergi Barjuan as new interim manager

Barcelona announced Sergi Barjuan as the new interim manager via a club statement which read,

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad. His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman. FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, shall be officially introducing Sergi Barjuan to the first team squad this afternoon before the training session at the Ciutat Esportiva. Sergi Barjuan will be attending to the media tomorrow Thursday from 1.00pm CEST in the pressroom at the Ciutat Esportiva to discuss the game against Alavés, with president Joan Laporta also appearing."

Netizens disapprove of Barcelona appointment of interim coach

In 2015, Sergi Barjuan (Barcelona's new Interim) was appointed as coach of Almeria to help prevent them from relegating. After 9 games, 6 losses and 18 goals conceded, Almeria finished 19th. — Neymar PR (@bagofnuts_) October 28, 2021

His next managerial role was at Mallorca where he was signed mid-season once again to help the team avoid relegation. Mallorca finished the season in 20th place and relegated to the third division. — Neymar PR (@bagofnuts_) October 28, 2021

Sergi Barjuan has a 37% win-rate across his career as a manager (China) and has a negative goal difference pic.twitter.com/957gbNbkvf — Fast  (@FastFatiFCB) October 28, 2021

Sergi Barjuan record as manager

Prior to being appointed as Barcelona's head coach, Sergi Barjuan has managed four different clubs. Below is the list of clubs he has managed, the number of matches he was in charge of, the points per match (PPM) he earned at each club, and the overall win percentage.

Club Duration Number of games PPM Win % Recreativo Huelva 2 years 89 1.39 38.20% UD Almería 6 months 17 1.00 23.53% RCD Mallorca 2 months 10 1.40 30.00% Zhejiang FC 1.5 years 48 1.63 43.75%

