Barcelona ONLY Team Unbeaten In Europe This Year, Messi Breaks Another Record

Spanish giants Barcelona continued their exceptional run of form in LaLiga as they went on to hammer Real Sociedad away from home on Sunday. Sergino Dest and Lionel Messi were key to the Blaugrana's sensational win to narrow down the gap from league leaders Atletico Madrid. With the win, Ronald Koeman's men remain the only undefeated team across the top five European leagues since the turn of the year.

Barcelona stats: Messi & co. hammer six goals past La Real

Barcelona bagged the lead in the 37th minute with Antoine Griezmann firing in from close range. The Frenchman scored from a rebound after Alex Remiro denied Ousmane Dembele seconds earlier. Koeman's men doubled the lead just before the end of the first half with Sergino Dest driving a low shot into the bottom left corner following a sensational Messi through-ball.

Barcelona continued with their dominance in the second half as well. Sergino Dest bagged his brace in the 53rd minute when Jordi Alba's effort got stuck at the face of the goal. But the USMNT star's presence was sufficient to make it 0-3 for Blaugrana. Messi made it 0-4 for Koeman three minutes later, with Dembele firing in the fifth goal in the 71st minute.

Ander Barrenetxea went on to pull back a consolation goal for Real Sociedad following a brilliant one-two with Carlos Fernandez. But Barcelona further stamped their authority in the closing minutes of the game, with Messi bagging his second goal of the night to finish an exceptional passing move by the team.

Messi record: Argentine becomes highest-appearance maker for Barcelona

With the victory, Barcelona remain the only unbeaten team across the top leagues in Europe in the year 2021. Notably, Manchester City conceded only one defeat since the turn of the year, when Manchester United hammered Pep Guardiola's men 2-0 at Etihad.

Messi has now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring non-penalty goals during their careers: 636 ðŸ†š 635



Messi did this in 910 appearances, Cristiano in 1,054 appearances.

Meanwhile, another Messi record was in the waiting with the LaLiga fixture. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner became the Barcelona player with the most appearances in history, with his 768th game against Real Sociedad. He has also surpassed his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo to score the most non-penalty goals, 636, as averse to the Juventus icon's tally of 635 goals.

Barcelona stats: Blaugrana unbeaten in 18 LaLiga games

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain unbeaten in the previous 18 LaLiga appearances. The Catalan giants sit second on the LaLiga table, having racked up 62 points in 28 games. The Blaugrana trail by four points to league leaders Atletico Madrid on the LaLiga table and will next take on Real Valladolid on April 5 (April 6 according to IST).

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter