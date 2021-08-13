Barcelona Owe Lionel Messi €39 Million Even After His Transfer To PSG

Barcelona will have to give Lionel Messi €39 million despite the fact that he has departed the club in compliance with his final contract. Having left Barcelona and moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is still eligible for a substantial loyalty incentive from the Catalan giants.

The most momentous transfer in football history occurred when Barcelona's superstar Messi was not re-signed by the club owing to their disastrous financial state. Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG as a free agent after Barcelona let his contract expire during the summer, citing an inability to finance his wages.

Messi left football enthusiasts around the world in shock when he announced the end of his 21-year association with Barcelona, a club he joined at the age of 13, in favour of a transfer to PSG, which will pay him €35 million per year, or €675,000 per week, for the next two years, with an offer to prolong the deal for another year. Despite the fact that he ended his spectacular adventure with Barcelona due to La Liga's reluctance to recognize his agreement due to the club's financial struggles, the Catalans still owe him €39 million as a loyalty bonus.

Why will Lionel Messi receive a Loyalty Bonus from Barcelona?

Lionel Messi's previous deal with Barcelona includes a €72 million incentive to recognize his exceptional achievements to the team. During the term of the previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu, a loyalty incentive was added to Messi's last contract. Messi was to get a €72 million loyalty incentive in two payments, one in June 2020 and the other in June 2021. However, owing to Barca's equally poor financial difficulties, paying this incentive as well as administrative expenses proved impossible, and by February 2021, Messi had only received €8.5 million of the total, with €39 million still outstanding.

Barcelona is in a scenario comparable to Neymar's departure in 2017. The PSG striker went to trial, alleging he hadn't been awarded a loyalty incentive that was placed into his contract just before he departed for Paris, finally compelling both sides to reach an arrangement for payment. However, things are not anticipated to go as badly in Messi's situation. The Barcelona icon is liked and respected by nearly the whole club and supporters and will be remembered as the club's best player ever.

Image credits: AP