Barcelona Pay Tribute To Lionel Messi For Equaling Xavi Hernández’s Historic Record: WATCH

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi continued with his exceptional form when his side came up against Huesca in the LaLiga. The Blaugrana were feeling the heat following their Champions League Round of 16 exit against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but went on to prove their intention of fighting until the end for the LaLiga title. And Messi struck twice at Camp Nou, even as he went on to equal the Barcelona all-time record set by club legend Xavi Hernandez to become the player with joint-most appearances at the club.

Barcelona's tribute on epic Lionel Messi record

Barcelona paid an epic tribute to Messi who made his 767th appearance with the club. In doing so, he has equalled up on the Barcelona all-time record for most appearances alongside Xavi Hernandez. And the club decided to celebrate the epic Messi Barcelona appearances record ahead of the clash.

Although the Camp Nou is still deprived of fans' presence, the club made sure that the Lionel Messi record moment was celebrated nevertheless. Barcelona put out two cut-outs of Messi and Xavi in arms in one of the stands of Camp Nou with the letters, "767 games, touching the sky", mentioned in Spanish.

Legends celebrate scintillating Messi Barcelona appearances' record

It was indeed a special game for the Argentina international and what better way to celebrate than with a goal. Messi opened the scoring in the 13th minute, rounding up a left-footed finish in at the near top corner. Barcelona immediately released a video of Barcelona legends celebrating the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's milestone, mimicking his iconic celebration.

In the video, the likes of his former and current teammates including Xavi, Carles Puyol, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Deco, Gerard Pique, Neymar Jr, among others are seen pointing their hands at the sky, mimicking Messi's iconic goal celebration.

Messi hammers Huesca with two goals, an assist

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann doubled the lead in the 35th minute. The Frenchman's goal had extreme similarities with Messi's opener as he struck a thunderous shot from outside the penalty box into the top-left corner. Rafa Mir did provide a jolt to the hosts with his superb strike past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the injury time of the first half.

But Oscar Minguenza successfully rounded up a brilliant Messi delivery to score his first goal with Barcelona. Messi went on to bag his brace in the final minute of the game, scoring from a curling shot outside the box to end the game with two goals and an assist to his credit.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter