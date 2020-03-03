Barcelona Players 'dejected And Unpleasant' Following 0-2 El Clasico Loss: Reports

Barcelona players were left resigned, dejected and unpleasant following a defeat in the El Clasico according to publications from Spanish news outlets. A 0-2 defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the El Clasico meant that the Barcelona are now in the 2nd place on the La Liga table one point behind the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid v Barcelona: El Clasico to remember for Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid forward Vinicuis Jr wrote his name into the history books of the El Clasico when he netted in the 71st minute of the game against Barcelona. The 19-year-old Brazilian winger became the first teenager to score in the El Clasico since Lionel Messi did so for Barcelona back in 2006/07. Mariano then came off the bench to seal the three points for Real Madrid vs Barcelona to win the 243rd El Clasico meeting between the two teams in the 92nd minute.

With only 12 games remaining in the LaLiga, a win for Barcelona in the El Clasico would have given the Catalonian team a huge advantage in the race for the title. However, the tables have turned after the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game at the weekend and Zinedine Zidane's team are now in the driving seat.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Barcelona reaction

The trip from the Spanish capital back to the capital of Catalonia was one to forget to the Barcelona players. According to publications from AS, the Barcelona reaction to the Real Madrid defeat was as expected as they labelled the trip back felt like a funeral.

Pin drop silence on the bus journey back to Barcelona and dejected faces were an understatement to what the Barcelona players felt after the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game. La Blaugrana manager Quique Setien tried his best to uplift the mood of his players by thanking the players for giving their all. However, the sting of losing a game of such calibre may take time to recover but they are still only one solitary point behind Real Madrid on the Spanish top-flight points table.

It’s time to get back up!

We are still in the fight for @LaLigaEN!

Next match: #BarçaRealSociedad on Saturday at Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/4TIuqnoxuw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 2, 2020

