Barcelona President Blames Man United, Liverpool Over Failed Super League Move

The European Super League fiasco never seems to end as the latest update is that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now hit out at Man United and Liverpool by blaming them for being the teams responsible for this proposal. The Super League which began with 12 top European teams joining hands to form this breakaway league now just has three teams remaining that are yet to pull out. Here is a look at the latest updates pertaining to the European Super League teams and what the Barcelona president had to say about Man United and Liverpool.

European Super League teams

On April 18, 2021, 12 top European clubs released a joint statement to announce their proposal for the European Super League. The European Super League teams included the Premier League's 'Big Six' (Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham), three Serie A clubs (Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan) and three LaLiga clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid). It was believed that two German clubs and a French club would join the Super League as founding members before the entire project was disbanded after some teams began to pull out of the competition due to the backlash they faced.

Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta blames Man United and Liverpool for proposing European Super League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has blamed Man United and Liverpool for being the 'real founders' of the failed European Super League. All three clubs were supposed to be the founding Super League teams when it was initially announced back in April. Moreover, Man United's co-owner, Joel Glazer, was also one of the figures who publicly endorsed the controversial plans.

In an interview with Spanish outlet La Vanguardia, the Barcelona president said, "Liverpool and United were the real founders of the Super League. Uefa threatened and was demagogic. The clubs have still not paid the compensation for leaving. The Super League project is alive. It will be the most attractive competition in the world and it will be based on meritocracy and solidarity."

Questions still remain whether European Super League would come to fruition

The European Super League was a proposed annual club football competition that was planned to replace the existing UEFA tournaments. The league was to be contested between twenty European football clubs, 15 of which would be founding members while five other clubs would qualify based on their performance in their domestic league's most recent season. However, the European Super League plans failed within three days after massive backlash from the supporters. Nine of the twelve clubs, including Man United and Liverpool, announced their plans to withdraw from the competition. Meanwhile, the trio of Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are still confident that the Super League will come to fruition.

Image Credits: John Laporta, Man United/Instagram, liverpool.com