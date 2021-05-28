Barcelona President Laporta's presser Becomes Much-talked-about; Here Are The Main Points

On Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave his first press conference since being elected, during which he discussed several topics, including Messi's future and gave a European Super League update. Laporta also spoke about the club's financial situation as well as the possible arrivals at Camp Nou in the summer. Towards the end of his press conference, Laporta claimed that he will be rooting for his 'good friend' Pep Guardiola and Man City to win the 2021 Champions League.

Joan Laporta press conference: Barcelona chief opens up on Lionel Messi contract situation

The Joan Laporta press conference offered Barcelona fans hope that Lionel Messi will extend his stay at the club. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will be out of contract in June but there have been reports claiming that Messi will sign a two-year deal with the Catalan giants. Laporta said, "The Messi issue is going well, but it's not done. Messi wants Barcelona very much. We are doing everything possible within our means." This could put an end to Barcelona transfer news speculations over a year about Messi's exit.

Laporta also claimed that he will hold talks with Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman next week. Koeman has come under fire for his decision making in big games during his debut season managing the club. "Due to the admiration we have for Koeman and the respect we have for him as a professional, we said that at the end of the season we would evaluate him. We had a meeting and now we have set a date for next week to finalise the decision. He has one more year on his contract." explained Laporta.

Laporta on Barcelona transfer news and potential arrivals

Georginio Wijnaldum's agents have been at the Camp Nou this week and it is thought that the Dutch midfielder is set to join Barcelona, with Laporta confirming that there will be transfer announcements in the near future. Sergio Aguero will also be joining the LaLiga giants following Man City's UCL final against Chelsea this weekend. Laporta said, "Next week we will announce new additions to the first team." But there is more to the Laporta presser important points mentioned.

European Super League update: Laporta opens on Barcelona's ESL stance

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Barcelona may miss out on the Champions League due to their involvement in the European Super League project. Currently, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remain a part of the project but Laporta insisted that Blaugrana will not apologise to UEFA nor accept any punishment.

He explained, "I told (UEFA president Aleksander) Ceferin that we do not plan to apologise for thinking (about another competition). We don't plan to pay a fine. If we are sanctioned, we will go to CAS [the Court of Arbitration for Sport]. A precautionary measure was obtained to allow us to organise competitions. Because of the abandonment of clubs due to pressure from governments, countries and UEFA, that no longer exists."

Image Credits - FC Barcelona Twitter