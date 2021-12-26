Barcelona Prez Is 'obsessed' With Preventing Haaland's Transfer To Real Madrid: Report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen on ensuring that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland does not join Real Madrid in next season's transfer window. The Norwegian striker, who is currently one of the most prized assets in football, has been linked with an exit away from Signal Iduna Park, as his release clause is set to become active next year.

The 21-year old has a release clause of €75 million, which is much cheaper than the €200 million-plus valuations attributed to him. If he does indeed move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will find it extremely difficult to compete with Real Madrid, considering their current struggles in the league.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is obsessed with ensuring that Erling Haaland does not join Real Madrid, who are already heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe. The PSG forward is likely to leave Parc des Princes in next summer's transfer window as he has not signed a contract extension with the Ligue 1 heavyweights despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Marca's report also added that Laporta met Mino Raiola a few days ago, with the hope that the Italian agent can convince his client Haaland to join Barcelona next summer. The report also added that Barcelona's president is keen on ensuring that Los Blancos do not make the dream attacking trio of Mbappe, Haaland and Vinicius Junior a reality.

Regardless of where the 21-year old Norwegian striker decides to move next, the 2022 summer transfer window promises to be a blockbuster one. This is because not only are the two La Liga giants interested in signing Haaland, but the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also reportedly demonstrated interest in the past.

La Liga table update: Real Madrid currently lead

After 19 games, Real Madrid currently leads the La Liga standings with 46 points, eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have played a game less. On the contrary, Barcelona continues to struggle as they find themselves in seventh place with 28 points, two points off the top four.

